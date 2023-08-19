Director James Gunn has clarified that Superman: Legacy will not be a “young Superman movie.”

What is James Gunn’s next movie?

Gunn, director of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Super, will be kicking off the DC Universe films with Superman: Legacy. A bit of controversy arose when he decided not to have actor Henry Cavill reprise his role from the DC Extended Universe beginning with 2013’s Man of Steel.

As Gunn is rebooting the universe, he recently cast new actors to replace Cavill’s Superman and Amy Adams as Lois Lane. His new actors are David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. In December 2022, Gunn tweeted, “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

However, in a recent Threads post, Gunn clarified, “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!” It appears that Gunn wants to start from a clean slate, telling his own story without the baggage of all the DC Extended Universe installments that came before it.