James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios and the writer-director at the helm of the upcoming Superman movie, has taken to social media to clear up misconceptions surrounding the film’s core concept. Despite selecting a younger actor, David Corenswet, over former Man of Steel Henry Cavill, Gunn has emphasized that the upcoming film should not be pigeonholed as a “young Superman movie.” The Hollywood Reporter was first to report.

Gunn’s assertion came in direct response to a fan question on Threads, where he wrote, “I was never making a ‘young Superman’ movie, just a Superman movie!”

Earlier, Gunn had contributed to assumptions about the film’s youthful approach due to his explanation for recasting the lead role. In a tweet last December, he mentioned that the story would focus on an earlier phase of Superman’s life, leading to the decision to replace Cavill.

In June, Netflix’s The Politician star David Corenswet was unveiled as the new Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), who will portray Lois Lane. Corenswet was chosen after auditions that included Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney.

Scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy will start filming in early 2024. The film will introduce other characters like Lex Luthor and The Authority superheroes. (Luthor will not, as suggested by a recently circulated unfounded rumor, be played by a porn star.)

This project will be the first project made under Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran’s regime at DC.