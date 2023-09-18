EXCLUSIVE: James Jordan (Special Ops: Lioness, Yellowstone) has signed with Elevate Entertainment for representation.

Early in his career, Jordan secured a variety of television guest starring roles in shows like the CW’s Veronica Mars, Fox’s 24, HBO’s True Blood, CBS’ CSI and ABC’s The Mentalist. He also began building film credits starring in movies like The Endless, Seraphim Falls and Destroyer opposite Nicole Kidman.

To follow was a supporting lead role in the 2017 crime drama Wind River, which marked his first collaboration of many with Taylor Sheridan. Jordan was later cast in a variety of high-profile Sheridan projects in recurring roles including the mega-hit Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown, which reunited him with Wind River co-star Jeremy Renner. He also starred in Those Who Wish Me Dead opposite Angelina Jolie.

Most recently, Sheridan cast Jordan as a series regular in Special Ops: Lioness opposite Zoey Saldana and Nicole Kidman for Paramount+ and Land Man, making Jordan one of the few actors to be a double series regular on two active television shows simultaneously.

Jordan has signed with Alex Cole of Elevate Entertainment for management and he continues to be represented by Artist and Reps, as well as co-managed by his longtime manager Jamie Freed.