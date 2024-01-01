Constitutional scholar and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself when the Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim that he is immune from prosecution.

Jamie Raskin Calls On Clarence Thomas To Recuse Himself

Raskin said when asked about recusal on CNN’s State Of The Union, “Finally, the Supreme Court has developed what they’re describing as a code of ethics. It’s not binding in the sense that they’re not going to anyone else. They could have gone to for example, circuit court justices, so they’re deciding for themselves again whether they’re in violation of their code of ethics, but anybody looking at this in any kind of dispassionate, reasonable way would say, if your wife was involved in the big lie, in claiming that Donald Trump had actually won the presidential election and had been agitating for that and participating this the events leading up to January 6th, that you shouldn’t be participating.

When CNN’s Dana Bash asked Raskin if Thomas should recuse himself, he answered, “He absolutely should recuse himself. The question is, what do we do if he doesn’t recuse himself?”

Video:

Jamie Raskin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in the Trump case, “If your wife was involved in the big lie…and had been agitating for that and participating this the events leading up to January 6th, that you shouldn’t be participating.” pic.twitter.com/XDQuojs8vf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 31, 2023

Raskin got ahead of what will be the boiling controversy when the Supreme Court hears Trump’s claim that he has absolute immunity from prosecution.

Ginni Thomas’s Role In The Trump Coup Attempt

Clarence Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, was involved in the insurrection. There may not be enough to criminally charge Ginni Thomas, but the Mark Meadows emails show that she was one of the many Republicans who was involved in pressuring state legislatures to reject the results of the 2020 election.

Justice Clarence Thomas is clearly conflicted in this case, and he should recuse himself. However, since Thomas is the epicenter of the conservative majority’s corruption scandal, it is a virtual certainty that Thomas will not recuse.

The current Supreme Court is sensitive to the reality that the majority has lost credibility with the American people.

It is important that leaders such as Rep. Raskin consistently and constantly remind the American people that the corrupted Supreme Court majority is regularly given opportunities to do the right thing, and they to this point have refused to do so.

