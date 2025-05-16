New Delhi: A day after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said that the security forces have eliminated six hardcore terrorists in the last three days.

Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Victor Force, said two major operations were conducted in south Kashmir to target militants. “CRPF, Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police worked together to carry out these operations in Kellar (Shopian) and Tral (Pulwama). Six terrorists were neutralised, which was possible due to the close coordination between the security forces,” said Major General Joshi.