Janelle Monáe has never been afraid to embrace her all-natural self, but some fans have gotten a little more than they bargained for recently.

In a recent interview with Buzzfeed, which initially took place on August 9 but only went viral recently, the “Lipstick Lover” singer read “thirst tweets” from fans, and one of them ended up being pretty freaky.

“I wanna lick Janelle Monáe’s armpits,” read the undated tweet.

Monáe thought about it for a minute, then laughed and lifted her armpits. “Who are you? Where are you? Come and get them!” she said, showing herself off in her all-natural, untouched state.

Janelle Monáe has been embracing her natural sexuality as of late, but not everyone is a fan.

Back in June, the 37-year-old took the stage at Essence Festival in New Orleans. During her performance, she lifted a part of her top and exposed her right breast to the audience as she lept singing.

The event’s official Twitter page shared a clip of this and captioned it: “ YOU CANNOT POLICE @JanelleMonae.” Soon after, another user retweet the video and wrote: “Unnecessary on so many levels and for so many reasons.”

In response, veteran rapper Luther Luke Campbell (aka Uncle Luke) wrote: “What is this girl going through? She’s never been out there like this.. is it a midlife crisis?”

Monáe has explained that she is comfortable in her own skin and has no regrets about baring her breasts — in fact, she said she is “much happier” showing them off.

The singer and actor spoke with Rolling Stone about her new album, The Age Of Pleasure. During the conversation, Monáe discussed entering an era of sexual liberation and freedom.

She also discussed receiving backlash for flashing her breasts at an event celebrating the release of her single and music video, “Lipstick Lover.”

The “Tightrope” singer has remained unbothered by criticism of the NSFW promotional campaign for her latest album. “I’m much happier when my titties are out and I can run around free,” she told Rolling Stone.

That said, Uncle Luke’s comments will most likely have no bearing on Monáe, who seems to be in a great place overall.