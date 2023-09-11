Actress Janhvi Kapoor has successfully wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Ulajh,’ directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

The film, which also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, has been a significant milestone in Janhvi’s career, and she recently took to social media to share her thoughts and experiences from the sets.

Janhvi Turns Emotional After Concluding Ulajh Shoot

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of ‘Ulajh’ and how the film’s narrative seemed to resonate with her own life. She shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot and said, “It’s a wrap (heart emoji) still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and its story deeply and coincidentally intertwined with things happening in my life.”

‘Ulajh’ is billed as a patriotic thriller, and through her character, Suhana’s journey, Janhvi Kapoor has learned valuable life lessons. She emphasized the importance of loving what you do, doing it for the right reasons, and letting go of external pressures and opinions. Her message also touched on the significance of finding one’s own pace and staying true to one’s beliefs.

Praises Director Ulajh Sudhanshu Saria

Janhvi Kapoor had high praise for director Sudhanshu Saria, saying, “@iamsuds, you have made me believe in myself in a way that I didn’t even know I needed. You made me feel heard and seen and made me want to fight battles that I never knew I had a right to even be a part of.” She also expressed gratitude to the film’s cinematographer, @shredevdube, for creating an intimate and inspiring atmosphere on set.

The journey of ‘Ulajh’ has been incredibly healing for Janhvi Kapoor, and she credited the amazing team for this experience. As she bids farewell to the film’s shoot, fans can’t wait to witness her remarkable performance in this thrilling project.

Apart from ‘Ulajh,’ Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films, including ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Devara’ with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

