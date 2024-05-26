Janhvi Kapoor, busy promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, has been making rounds across the country, engaging with fans and the audience.

Janhvi Speaks About Truth Of Paparazzi Culture

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her captivating on-screen performances and stylish off-screen appearances, has become a favorite among photographers. In a candid revelation during an interview with The Lallantop, she disclosed that paparazzi are paid per photo of a star, with the amount depending on the celebrity’s popularity.

Janhvi, when quizzed about her views on paparazzi culture, she said, “Like right now, Mr & Mrs Mahi’spromotion is going on; they are called to the airport to click my picture. But when the film’s promotion is not happening, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture, every image.”

She further added, “Every celebrity has a ration card. Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they reach you, follow your car. If the price is not that high, you call paparazzi.”

Upcoming Films Of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is returning with Rajkummar Rao, her Roohi co-star, for her forthcoming sports love film Mr & Mrs Mahi.Sharan Sharma directed the film, which Karan Johar produced. She will also be seen in Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller Ulajh, which stars Gulshan Deviah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain.

The actor is now filming Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki TulsiKumari. She gets reunited with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan in the film. Janhvi’s Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released on May 31.

