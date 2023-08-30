Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated all over India as the birth of Bhagwan Krishna. This year Janmashtami is on 6 September, 2023. Here I share 95 recipes that consist of sweets, snacks and fasting recipes that you can make for the Janmashtami festival. Most of these recipes are from the North Indian and Western Indian cuisine. I have also shared many South Indian recipes that are made during this Krishna Jayanthi festival.

About Janmashtami Festival

Janmanshtami is also known as Gokulashtami or Sri Krishna Jayanthi and is celebrated with great fervour all over India.

Though each region or state celebrates the festival differently. Example: In the state of Maharashtra dahi handi is played and is very popular.

Whereas in some parts of North India, devotees show images of Krishna’s childhood which are placed in swings and cradles outside their homes.

Most of the temples are decorated and people visit the temples till late midnight as this is the time Krishna was supposed to be born.

Places which are associated with Krishna’s childhood like Mathura, Gokul and Vrindavan are visited by many devotees.

Some families make a variety of sweets and offer to their Krishna in their home temples. Later these sweets are distributed as prasad with the family members and friends.

In North India many Hindus keep fast on this day and in this post, I have shared some fasting recipes for Janmashtami, in case you are also planning to do fast on this holy day.

Fruits, dairy products and only some vegetables and herbs are eaten during the fasting period. I list below only the grains and flour that we use during the Hindu religious fasting.

Flours and Grains for Janmashtami Fasting

Water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta) Buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) Amaranth flour (rajgira ka atta) and amaranth seeds (rajgira or ramdana) Barnyard millet flour (sama ke chawal ka atta) and barnyard millet (sama chawal or vrat ke chawal) Arrowroot flour Tapioca pearls (sabudana) or tapioca flour

Note: We use edible rock salt (sendha namak) instead of normal salt. In some of the recipes listed below, replace edible rock salt with regular salt. Also feel free to omit or add the herbs, spices according to your family practices while making these fasting recipes.

All the rules which applies for Navratri Fasting applies to the recipes that you make for the Janmashtami fasting. Kindly follow your family’s rules on the ingredients like spices, herbs, oil etc you include in your fast.

Janmashtami Recipes For Fasting

In this section of Janmashtami recipes, you will find dishes that you can eat for a brunch or for a lunch or dinner. Usually some people eat only fruits and some just have one meal a day. Some of these dishes keep you full for some hours and this is the reason they are included as a part of the fasting diet.

Take into account your health, age and physical constitution when deciding to fast. Consider eating light meals and have plenty of fluids like water or juices.

Khichdi Variations

25 minutes mins Sabudana ki khichdi is a delicious dish of tapioca pearls (sago) made with potatoes, peanuts, a few spices and usually had during Hindu fasting days like Navratri, Ekadashi, Mahashivratri. It is also a gluten-free recipe. Make the best non-sticky Sabudana Khichdi with this recipe.

1 hour hr 35 minutes mins Samvat rice khichdi recipe – savory porridge made with barnyard millet and potatoes.

30 minutes mins Buckwheat Khichdi is easy to prepare khichdi with buckwheat groats (kuttu), potatoes and peanuts for Navratri fasting. Wholesome super food.

Easy Vegetarian Mains

30 minutes mins Vrat wale aloo is a fasting dish made with potatoes, tomatoes, spices and herbs.

35 minutes mins Kaddu ki sabji is an easy and delicious vegan pumpkin recipe made with yellow pumpkin, whole spices and herbs. This is a satvik recipe made without onions and garlic.

15 minutes mins Easy and quick to prepare rajgira kadhi for Navratri fasting or upwas.

45 minutes mins Vrat ke chawal ka pulao or samvat pulao is a simple and easy pulao made for fasting days.

20 minutes mins Simple and easy jeera aloo for fasting or Navratri vrat.

25 minutes mins Shengdanyachi amti recipe – a simple and easy peanut curry for Navratri fasting from the Maharashtrian cuisine.

28 minutes mins This Dahi aloo for Navratri fasting is a light curry made from potatoes and yogurt

30 minutes mins Aloo ki Sabji or Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabji is an easy to make lightly spiced gravy featuring potatoes, tomatoes, a few spices and herbs. A satvik recipe made without onion and garlic.

40 minutes mins Aloo palak recipe for fasting or vrat. This is a no onion no garlic spinach potato curry made for Navratri fasts.

Fasting Breads

40 minutes mins Rajgira roti or rajgira paratha is a healthy gluten-free flatbread made with rajgira atta or amaranth flour for Hindu fasting days.

50 minutes mins Singhare ki poori is a delicious Indian fry made with water chestnut flour, mashed potatoes, edible rock salt and a few spices.

50 minutes mins Rajgira Poori or Amaranth Poori are deep fried puffy breads made from amaranth flour, boiled mashed potatoes and edible rock salt. It also happens to be naturally gluten-free and vegan. Amaranth flour or seeds are usually eaten during the Hindu fasting or vrat season in India.

30 minutes mins Kuttu ke atte ki puri are crisp and tasty Indian fry bread made with buckwheat flour for religious fasting or vrat.

8 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Sabudana thalipeeth are crisp and soft pancakes made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts and spices. They are also called as Upvasache Thalipeeth in Marathi language and can also be referred to as Sabudana roti.

Fasting Snacks

Here you will find snacks that are made without onion and garlic. Some of these snacks are easy to make. Some are deep fried or shallow fried, but you can choose to bake or air-fry these snacks.

5 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Sabudana Vada is a popular savory deep fried snack made during Hindu fasting days, featuring tapioca pearls (sago), potatoes, peanuts and herbs. They are naturally gluten-free and vegan. This fool proof sabudana vada recipe gives you a super delicious crispy vada with a soft and light interior.

9 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Vrat ki idli recipe – idli made without rice which you can make for fasting or for regular days too.

1 hour hr Farali pattice is an easy snack of crispy and tasty patties made with potatoes and stuffed with a sweet filling of coconut, nuts and raisins. This dish is from the Gujarati cuisine that is made during fast or upvas.

30 minutes mins Aloo chaat recipe – little spicy, tangy and crispy potato chaat.

5 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Sabudana tikki also known as sabudana cutlet are pan-fried thin patties made with tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes and spices. These crispy patties make for a delicious snack that will get over in no time.

4 hours hrs 15 minutes mins This sabudana bhel is an easy and quick recipe for religious fasting days. All you need are boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts and cashews.

8 hours hrs 20 minutes mins These Sabudana pakora made for fasting or vrat are crisp, golden fritters made from tapioca pearls, mashed potatoes and roasted crushed peanuts.

10 minutes mins Roasted Makhana is a healthy snack that is made with slow roasting/toasting phool makhana or foxnuts with spices and seasonings.

30 minutes mins Kele ka Kofta are crispy, spiced pan fried patties made with raw green unripe bananas or plantains, spices, herbs and a binding flour. A special snack that you can make during the Navratri fasting period or on any other regular day.

40 minutes mins arbi tikki Arbi patties recipe is a simple fasting recipe made with colocasia roots.

1 hour hr Crispy, perfectly spiced and tasty Arbi Recipe made with Taro Roots (also called Arbi and Ghuiya in Hindi), a few spices and herbs. This Arbi Sabji is an easy way you can have a variation in your everyday meals.

30 minutes mins This Delhi style tasty fruit chaat is spiced, savory, sweet and tangy. Fruit chaat is made of a mix of fresh seasonal fruits and tubers like potatoes and sweet potatoes.

30 minutes mins Perfectly salted French Fries that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Make these homemade french fries or finger chips recipe easily with a few techniques and customize it with your favorite herbs and spices or toppings.

30 minutes mins Vrat ke palak pakore recipe – spinach fritters made during fasting with buckwheat flour and spinach.

40 minutes mins Kaddu pakora or pumpkin fritters made for fasting or religious vrat.

30 minutes mins This Nylon sabudana chivda is a crispy and tasty fasting snack made from nylon sabudana and dry fruits for the Navratri fasts.

30 minutes mins Sweet Potato Tikki is a delish snack that can be made during the period of Hindu fasting or vrat. These are basically sweet potato patties spiced with the usual Indian spices and herbs.

Sides for the Snacks

5 minutes mins Phalahari chutney recipe is a green chutney made for fasting or vrat with coriander leaves.

Easy

5 minutes mins Cucumber raita is a popular savory raita dip made with cucumber and curd (yogurt). This simple, refreshing, cooling cucumber raita recipe comes together in 5 minutes.

10 minutes mins A no onion no garlic coconut chutney made simple and easy with just three ingredients.

Easy

10 minutes mins The classic Chaas (Chaach/Mattha) also known as the Indian version of buttermilk is a refreshingly cooling summer drink made with creamy yogurt and seasonings. It is an excellent body cooler, digestive and appetizer. Find two easy chaas recipes – Masala Chaas and Pudina Chaas.

Gokulashtami Sweets

Sweets especially milk based ones are Bhagwan’s Krishna’s favorites. You can make a variety of sweets and offer to Bhagwan Krishna and later serve this prasad to your family and friends.

I share below, Indian sweets which I have updated on the blog and do not contain cereals or grains that are not consumed during the Hindu fasting.

15 minutes mins Shrikhand is a delicious and simple dessert recipe made with thick yogurt flavored with sugar, saffron and cardamom. Get two ways of making shrikhand recipe with hung curd as well as greek yogurt.

15 minutes mins Make coconut ladoo with three recipes. The first one is a quick 3 ingredient recipe made with fresh coconut, milkmaid and cardamom powder. The second recipe has 2 ingredients – desiccated coconut and condensed milk. The third recipe is made with desiccated coconut and sugar.

35 minutes mins Makhane ki kheer is a sweet dessert pudding made with Makhana (foxnuts), milk, ghee, sugar and dry fruits. This is an easy and popular sweet that is often made during Hindu fasting days.

35 minutes mins Sabudana Kheer is a sweet, creamy pudding made with tapioca pearls or sago pearls (called sabudana in Hindi), milk, sugar, nuts and flavored with cardamom & saffron. Sabudana Kheer is also a popular pick as fasting food during the Hindu Navratri festival. It is simple and easy to make, and tastes absolutely delicious.

20 minutes mins Rajgira kheer is a simple easy dessert pudding made with amaranth grains. Navratri recipe.

1 hour hr 30 minutes mins vrat ke chawal ki kheer vrat ke chawal ka kheer – a creamy kheer made with samvat rice or barnyard millet.

Easy

25 minutes mins Paneer kheer recipe is a quick and easy Indian cottage cheese kheer for the festive season. Ready in less than 25 minutes.

30 minutes mins Delicious kheer made with bottle gourd or opo squash.

30 minutes mins Javvarisi Payasam also referred to as Saggubiyyam Payasam or Sago Payasam is a sweet creamy pudding made with sago(tapioca pearls), milk, ghee, sugar, raisins and cashews. The recipe is super easy and a great way of using tapioca pearls in a dessert form. It is also gluten-free.

40 minutes mins Sweet Potato Halwa also called Shakarkandi ka Halwa in Hindi is a delicious Indian sweet made with boiled and mashed sweet potatoes and scented with cardamom, saffron.

50 minutes mins Papaya Halwa is a Indian sweet or dessert made with papaya. This Papaya Sweet is prepared by slow-cooking semi-ripe papaya, sugar and almond powder in oil. With hints of lovely cardamom, it makes for tasty dessert to end your meals with.

25 minutes mins Basundi is a flavored, thickened and sweetened milk made with whole milk, sugar, fragrant spices and nuts. It is a popular sweet made in the western parts of India. This basundi recipe is a quicker version made with sweetened condensed milk and comes together under 25 minutes.

45 minutes mins Apple halwa recipe made with apples, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Apple halwa is a delicious halwa that is easy to make. This apple halwa does not use sooji (rava), milk, khoya or milk powder. Just apples, sugar (optional) and ghee. Flavorings and nuts of your choice can be added to the halwa.

1 hour hr Lauki halwa is also called as dudhi halwa. It is a rich Indian sweet made with bottle gourd (opo squash), milk, sugar and ghee. The method of making lauki halwa is similar to making gajar halwa. Making lauki halwa is easy but takes some time. This is a slow cooked halwa and what you get after minutes of slow cooking is super deliciousness.

20 minutes mins Easy Dry fruits laddu recipe without any added sugar or fats like ghee or oil. Packed with nutrients, good fats and fibre, these energy balls are made with dates, figs and various nuts. Dry fruit laddu recipe gets done quickly and comes together under 20 minutes.

15 minutes mins Amaranth Yogurt Parfait Healthy and nutritious parfait made with popped amaranth, yogurt, honey, fruits & dry fruits.

1 hour hr 25 minutes mins This Coconut Burfi is a delish, melt in the mouth fudge made with sweetened condensed milk, milk, and desiccated coconut.

Krishna Jayanthi Recipes

In the Southern Indian states also Krishna Jayanthi is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervor. The South Indian snacks and sweets that are made are different from the North Indian ones.

I have below listed some basic ingredients that you can make at home to make these snacks and sweets. I have also shared some special dishes that are made on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi.

Do It Yourself Homemade Recipes

20 minutes mins Make pure, fresh, homemade butter – called makhan in Hindi, without any additives, coloring agents or preservatives. I’ll also share the method of making homemade cultured butter.

25 minutes mins This nutty flavored and high smoke point fat has been used for thousands of years, with deep roots in Ayurvedic practices. Making ghee at home is simple, easy and cost effective and will render much better flavor than commercially available varieties. Follow along with me as I show you how to make homemade ghee recipe in the traditional Indian way!

2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Prepare rice flour at home any time you need it to make various snacks or sweets. Making homemade rice flour is not difficult and all you need is a good mixer-grinder or blender or a grain mill to grind the rice grains.

2 hours hrs Homemade Khoya Recipe or Mawa Recipe made with the traditional method of slow cooking and simmering milk in a kadai (wok) until it thickens, reduces and becomes slightly granular. Khoya is also known as Mawa or Khoa and is a key ingredient for making many Indian sweets.

15 minutes mins Make fresh paneer at home with only a few simple ingredients. This easy homemade paneer recipe creates the softest, most tender paneer cheese from scratch.

Krishna Jayanthi Sweets

25 minutes mins Rava Kesari is a popular South Indian pudding like sweet that is made with rava or suji (semolina), ghee, cashews, raisins, sugar, water and saffron. This Kesari recipe gives you a really delicious melt in the mouth sweet that can be made in less time.

30 minutes mins This Milk Rava Kesari is an easy to prepare delicious kesari variety made with milk, semolina (rava), sugar and dry fruits.

1 hour hr Paal Payasam is a simple South Indian variant of a slow cooked rice pudding made with only 4 ingredients. This recipe is of a typical Tamil style Rice Payasam that is creamy and delicious.

20 minutes mins Delicious poha kheer or payasam made with flattened rice, ghee and milk.

20 minutes mins Delicious creamy moong dal payasam made with yellow moong lentils, jaggery and coconut milk.

20 minutes mins Semiya payasam is a creamy, sweet vermicelli pudding from the South Indian cuisine. This cardamom scented vermicelli payasam recipe comes together in 20 minutes and can be made by beginners too.

25 minutes mins Paneer kheer recipe is a quick and easy Indian cottage cheese kheer for the festive season. Ready in less than 25 minutes.

50 minutes mins Badam kheer or almond payasam is a delicious creamy kheer made with blanched almond paste, milk and saffron.

5 minutes mins sweet aval Sweet poha is a sweet snack made with poha (flattened rice), jaggery, milk, coconut and banana.

30 minutes mins An easy method to make rava laddu for Diwali or any festival. This rava ladoo also known as suji ke laddu is made with rava (sooji or semolina), coconut, powdered sugar, dry fruits and ghee.

15 minutes mins Aval laddu also called Poha Laddu are delicious ladoo or sweet balls made with thick poha or aval (flattened rice or parched rice), jaggery, cashews, raisins, milk and ghee. They make for an easy festive sweet.

30 minutes mins Besan Ladoo or Besan ke Laddu is a popular Indian sweet made during festivals. These are round sweet balls made with gram flour a.k.a besan, powdered sugar and clarified butter (ghee).

17 minutes mins Sunnundalu is a special and unique Andhra festive sweet made with urad dal (black gram), ghee and sugar or jaggery. These protein rich treats are tasty and keeps well for a few days at room temperature.

12 minutes mins Maladu or Maa Laddu (Pottukadalai Ladoo) is quick South Indian recipe of ladoo made from roasted gram or roasted chana dal flour. Maladu is made with just 3 main ingredients – roasted gram flour, ghee and sugar.

17 minutes mins Moong Dal Laddu are nutty sweet balls made with moong lentils, ghee, sugar and flavored with green cardamoms. These Moong Dal Ladoo are quite addictive too.

20 minutes mins Til ke laddu is a healthy, delicious, and nutty ladoo prepared with sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts, and desiccated coconut. A vegan recipe and also a Makar Sankranti festival special sweet.

30 minutes mins Motichur laddu are soft, delish melt in the mouth ladoo made mainly with gram flour, sugar, and spices.. One of the most popular Indian sweet.

35 minutes mins Boondi laddu is a popular Indian sweet made by combining lovely little bits of fried and sugar-soaked batter (made with gram flour) with seeds and fragrant spices. Each bite is a delightful blend of smooth, soft, and melt-in-the mouth texture.

15 minutes mins This is a quick, easy and tasty ragi laddu made with three ingredients – ragi, jaggery and ghee.

20 minutes mins This two-ingredient, super fast recipe for Kalakand (a.k.a. Indian Milk Cake) comes together in just 15 minutes thanks to the help of a can of sweetened condensed milk.

30 minutes mins 7 cup burfi is a easy and delicious South Indian sweet made with gram flour, ghee, fresh coconut, milk and sugar. It is also known as 7 cup cake or 7 cups sweet as it is made with 7 measures of ingredients.

25 minutes mins Mysore pak is a popular and super delicious Indian sweet from the city of Mysore in the Karnataka state in South India. Mysore pak is made with only three ingredients – gram flour, ghee and sugar. It is rich, luxurious and melt in the mouth sweet.

20 minutes mins These Kaju Katli are the way they are actually meant to be – thin, smooth, melt in the mouth slices of cashew goodness. A popular Indian sweet made with cashews, sugar and water.

20 minutes mins This easy, delicious Indian sweet is a quick Barfi Recipe. This Mawa Barfi is made with khoya/mawa (evaporated milk solids), sugar, nuts and some flavorings. It comes together in 20 minutes, right from the preparation to the cooking.

15 minutes mins This rich peda recipe is a delightfully sweet fudge-like confection made with khoya (dried milk solids), sugar, nuts and fragrant spices. Make this simple and quick doodh peda recipe (milk peda) for any festival or celebrations.

1 hour hr Malpua is a traditional and popular Indian sweet of pan fried or shallow fried flour pancakes dipped in sugar syrup and served with rabdi or sweetened thickened milk. These crispy and fluffy pancakes are made with all-purpose flour, curd (yogurt), spices, khoya (dried milk solids) and topped with nuts.

3 hours hrs 50 minutes mins Unniyappam are sweet fritters from the Kerala cuisine and are made with rice, banana, a few spices and coconut.

35 minutes mins These are instant appams made with whole wheat flour, jaggery and bananas.

Krishna Jayanthi Snacks

50 minutes mins Murukku is a popular South Indian crunchy and crispy snack made with rice flour and lentil flour. It is also known as murukulu, chakralu and jantikalu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

30 minutes mins Butter Murukku is a South Indian fried snack made with butter and rice flour. It can also be called Butter Chakli. This recipe is surely for the win as it is scrumptious and tasty.

30 minutes mins Ribbon Pakoda or Ribbon Murukku are fried crisp ribbon shaped savory snack from South India. They are easy to prepare and tastes good too. They are also known as ola pakoda or nada thenkuzhal.

40 minutes mins Thattai or Thattu Vadai are deep-fried crispy rice crackers served as a snack and made during festivals like Krishna Jayanthi (Gokulashtmi) or Diwali. Thattai are made with rice flour, spices and herbs having a spiced, crunchy and crispy taste.

35 minutes mins This spicy Sev Recipe is made from gram flour (besan) and hence also known as Besan Sev or Karasev. These sev have a crispy texture and are a quick, savory snack prepared during the Diwali Festival.

45 minutes mins Kara boondi is a spiced version of boondi and a mixture consisting of boondi, peanuts, cashews, curry leaves and a few spices.

1 hour hr 15 minutes mins One of the popular South Indian snacks made during Diwali is this Madras Mixture Recipe which is basically a mix of various edible ingredients, nuts and dry fruits. It is also called as Omapodi Mixture.

This Krishna Jayanthi Recipes post from the archives was first published in August 2013. It has been updated and republished on August 2023.