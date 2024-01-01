A nearly unrecognizable Sofia Vergara playing a cartel boss, a new retelling of the story of the Uruguayan rugby team that crash-landed in the Andes in 1972, Kevin Hart assembling a team for a daring heist and Dan Levy dealing with loss and grief are among the standout projects hitting Netflix this January.

Spanish director J.A. Bayona’s Society of the Snow lands on Netflix on Jan. 4. The film is the latest cinematic retelling of the miraculous story of the Uruguayan rugby team that crash-landed on a glacier in the heart of the Andes in 1972, with the survivors being forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive. After debuting in Venice, Society of the Snow has picked up plenty of awards on the international film festival circuit, and it recently made the shortlists in four categories for the 2024 Academy Awards, including best international feature film.

On Jan. 5, Netflix debuts Good Grief, a dramedy written and directed by and starring Levy. The Schitt’s Creek co-creator plays a London-based artist who spends a year mourning his husband before making a startling discovery about their relationship on a trip to Paris with his best friends, played by Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. The film is the first project from the overall deal between Netflix and Levy’s production company, Not a Real Production Company.

Launching Jan. 12 is Hart’s newest feature for Netflix, the plane heist film Lift. The story centers on Cyrus Whitaker (Hart), the leader of an international heist team who gets enlisted to steal $500M in gold from a mid-air passenger plane before the fortune ends up in the wrong hands. The ensemble cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington. The Fate of the Furious filmmaker F. Gary Gray directs the film from a script by Daniel Kunka.

Modern Family star Vergara makes a dramatic shift away from comedy with the Netflix series Griselda, which hits the streamer Jan. 25. Vergara is almost unrecognizable as she plays Griselda Blanco, the ruthless Colombian “Godmother” who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. The six-episode limited series comes from the creators and executive producers of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and has been described as a “cousin” to those two shows.

Movies added to Netflix in January include Annabelle, Antz, Aquaman, Beethoven, Bruce Almighty, The Croods, Dawn of the Dead, The First Purge, The Purge: Election Year, Gravity, How to Train Your Dragon, Jackie Brown, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Little Fockers, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, School of Rock, This Is 40 and Training Day.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the December 2023 additions here.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this January.

Jan. 1

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bitconned

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

Fool Me Once (GB)

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

One Piece: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Jan. 4

Boy Swallows Universe (AU)

The Brothers Sun

Society of the Snow (ES)

Jan. 5

Good Grief

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (KR)

Jan. 6

The Florida Project

Jan. 8

This Is Us: Seasons 1-6

Jan. 10

Break Point: Season 2 (GB)

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Jan. 11

Champion (GB)

Sonic Prime Chapter 3

Jan. 12

Lift

Love Is Blind: Sweden

Jan. 15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

Maboroshi (JP)

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Jan. 16

Cats (2019)

Jan. 17

End of the Line (BR)

Freaks

Jan. 18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (CA)

Jan. 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2

Mi soledad tiene alas (ES)

Sixty Minutes (DE)

Jan. 20

Captivating the King (KR)

The Real World: Season 16

Jan. 22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Jan. 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Train to Busan

Jan. 24

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8

Six Nations: Full Contact (GB)

Jan. 25

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

The UnXplained With William Shatner: Season 4

Jan. 27

Doctor Slump (KR)

Jan. 29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (IN)

Jan. 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB)

Jan. 31

Alexander the Great (GB)

Baby Bandito (CL)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1 (JP)

WIL (BE)