Ivan Toney is ready to play a big part at Brentford after his betting ban is up. The striker, who has been out of action since May, told Sky Sports: “Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can’t thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it’s kind of like I have a lot to repay. “With Brentford, they’re struggling at the moment but I’m sure when I’m back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they’ve been in. I can’t wait to get back and be helping my teammates.” Toney has been linked with a move to Arsenal, who have shown that they may need a more decisive finisher, but it seems that the 27-year-old will be remaining in west London for the time being.

A move away from Manchester City may be calling for Ellie Roebuck, who has lost her spot as starting goalkeeper. In 2017, Roebuck made a name for herself at City, displacing Karen Bardsley. Now, she finds herself of the other side of the situation, having been replaced by 19-year-old Khiara Keating and without a single minute of playing time this season. Her lack of playing time has affected her spot in the England squad and, with her contract up in six months, she will certainly be assessing options of a move away. Ellie Roebuck used to be Manchester City’s No 1. Now she can’t even get in the matchday squad. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

Erik ten Hag has not ruled out Manchester United making significant signings during this window after his side have been hit hard with injuries. The number of absentees reached double figures for yesterday’s 2-0 FA Cup win against Wigan, with Christian Eriksen out due to illness and Antony injured. Ten Hag is optimistic a number of players could return in time for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Tottenham, a United bench made up almost entirely of youngsters at the DW Stadium pointed to the stretched resources. “We consider everything,” Ten Hag said when asked about the window. “So what is in the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United. So we’ll see how we progress during the window. “I think there will be some players that are hopeful they can be back for the weekend.”

Ten Hag said he expected Eriksen to return in time for the Spurs match, while Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could also be available. In recent days, United have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Bayern Munich’s Eric Choupo-Moting.

Today's Rumour Mill from Michael Butler has landed. We have Real Madrid eyeing Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, Brighton possibly landing yet another wonderkid in Valentín Barco and a possible Premier League return for Ajax's Steven Bergwijn.

What’s the latest on Kylian Mbappé? Who knows at this point. The forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in six months, though he does the option to activate a one-year extension. Earlier in the week, it was reported that a deal with Real Madrid, the most likely destination, had been completed. But the player’s camp swiftly denied that rumour. “There is no agreement around Kylian’s future, especially since there are no discussions started about it,” his representatives said in a statement to RMC Sport. “No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian’s discussions, reflections or decision.” The France international looked Madrid bound in 2022 until he made the decision to sign an extension with PSG. LaLiga were so unhappy with the turn of events that they made a complaint to Uefa that FFP rules were broken Last summer, his relationship with the French side broke down after he told higher ups that he would not be triggering the clause in his current deal, meaning he would become a free agent in the summer 2024. He was frozen out of the team for a significant period during the club’s pre-season preparations before all was forgiven on the eve of the new season after “positive discussions”. And here we are. There are rumours linking the World Cup winner with multiple clubs around Europe, including in the Premier League. Thumbs up if you’ve been the talk of every transfer window for what seems like the last century. Photograph: Stéphane Mahé/Reuters

Jordan Henderson reportedly wants out of Al-Ettifaq. According to multiple reports, the former Liverpool captain would be interested in a move back to the Premier League. Ben Jacobs reports that Al-Ettifaq do not want to sell the 33-year-old and will expect any loan deal to cover all of his wages. He has been offered to Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen according to TalkSport. Al-Ettifaq are struggling in the Saudi Pro League with the club sitting 28 points off of the leaders in eighth place. Last week, John Duerden wrote on Al-Ettifaq’s struggles and patience towards Steven Gerrard is waning.

Radu Dragusin is close to a move to Tottenham, according to reports from Sky Sports and Sky Italy. Spurs have offered an initial fee of £21.5m for the 21-year-old but according to both Sky Germany and the Evening Standard Bayern Munich may look to hijack the deal.

We will start with the latest on Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen who is set for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund. The defender has only started one Premier League match this season under Mauricio Pochettino and will be keen to get more minutes under his belt. Here’s more from Jacob Steinberg on Maatsen and an update on Jadon Sancho.