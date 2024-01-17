Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

No day in the transfer window can be complete without some Kylian Mbappé gossip … The latest whisper is that PSG are ready to offer their star man a stunning £86m per season to stay. If he rejects it, Mbappé will be able to move for free this summer, with Real Madrid and most of the Saudi Pro League interested.

Gary doesn’t think this one will happen. Can’t think why.

Another one bites the (Saudi) dust: Renan Lodi has officially joined Al Hilal on loan from Marseille, with an obligation to buy for a minimum of €20m (£17.2m). From Atlético Madrid, to Forest, to the Saudi Pro League via Ligue 1. That well-trodden path. Updated at 07.42 EST

Richard Keogh has left Wycombe out of the blue. Anyone know what’s going on there? He’d been pretty much a regular in the side until December after joining in the summer. 👏 Thank you and good luck to Richard Keogh, who leaves us by mutual consent. — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 17, 2024

Jarrad Branthwaite is trending on Twitter X right now amid suspicions that Everton may be forced to sell their greenhorn centre back to offset their financial issues. Manchester United and Chelsea are the obvious would-be suitors. Maybe Jarrad – still only 21 – would be better off staying put for now?

Said Benrahma didn’t cover himself in glory in West Ham’s FA Cup defeat to Bristol City last night (he wasn’t alone, to be fair). But now it’s claimed that the Hammers have rejected a loan offer from Marseille for the winger. Brentford, Wolves and Lyon have all been touted for a potential move for the Algerian. Said Benrahma during West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

I’m all for Manchester being the centre of the universe. But… why don’t they just meet for a chat in Amsterdam? An Ajax delegation is flying to Manchester this afternoon to meet with Jordan Henderson’s representatives and attempt to finalise his contract ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qp4bjbVgfI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 17, 2024

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth on loan, the only snag being that … he’s already on loan at Motherwell. The Owls have already signed ex Cardiff striker Ike Ugbo this month but want another forward and the 20-year-old is a highly rated Danish youth international. Whether his Motherwell loan can be ripped up, remains to be seen.

Inserts joke about Devine intervention. We can confirm that we have exercised the option to recall Alfie Devine from his loan spell at Port Vale. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 17, 2024

Thanks Niall. Let’s get straight into it. It seems Manchester United are perfectly happy to shed their squad of fringe players, with outgoing loans aplenty this month. Facundo Pellistri appears to the the latest heading out of the door marked ‘temporary exit’. The Uruguayan winger is expected to join La Liga relegation strugglers Granada until the end of the season. Amad Diallo is also being linked with a loan this month, with Middlesbrough mentioned, but that seems unlikely as it would leave United alarmingly short out wide.

A signing in Italy: Juventus Women have signed Giulia Bison from second-tier Hellas Verona. The 18-year-old striker has recently undergone ankle surgery and will join up with Juve’s Primavera squad once she has recovered.

Chelsea’s striker wishlist for this month reportedly includes Victor Osimhen, Evan Ferguson, Viktör Gyokeres and Jhon Durán – and there is also talk that Saudi clubs could offer them the likes of Karim Benzema and Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan. All of which means Armando Broja could be squeezed out – with Wolves keen to snap him up.

In another deal completed last night, Celtic have signed the Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kühn. The 24-year-old has represented Germany at youth level, and has previous experience in Ajax and Bayern Munich’s development squads. “Celtic is one of the biggest clubs around and I’m really happy to be here,” Kühn said after signing a 5.5yr deal for a reported €3.5m (£3m) fee. “At Celtic, it’s about doing all we can to win every game, so that is the challenge here. I can’t wait to get going and do my very best for our supporters.”

An official outgoing at Manchester United, announced very late last night. Álvaro Fernández is off to Benfica on loan after his previous spell at Granada was cut short. The Portuguese giants have a €6m option to buy agreed, which will become obligatory if he plays more than 50% of games in the rest of this season. United have a buy-back option and a sell-on clause in place for the young Spanish full-back. ℹ️ Alvaro Fernandez has joined Benfica on loan until the end of the season. Wishing you all the best, Alvaro! 💪

Some more Brentford-based news this morning: Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilón, just back from his loan spell at Manchester United, is set to join the Bees until the end of the season as cover for the injured Rico Henry. 🚨🐝 Sergio Reguilon, on his way to medical tests as new Brentford player today then deal will be signed. Reguilon joins on straight loan, confirmed; there will be NO option to buy as Spanish LB will return to Tottenham in June. pic.twitter.com/nADvn2cjHl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

“I think it’s fair to say Henderson hasn’t been a Runaway success in Saudi Arabia and his life there hasn’t been a Bed Of Roses,” writes Tim Woods. “It seems that Ajax Keep The Faith that he’s still able to do it at the top (sort of) level. Maybe there’s still time for one more Blaze Of Glory in his career? Have A Nice Day.”

There have been plenty of big moves in the Women’s Super League and around Europe already this January. Catch up with our interactive guide.

Chelsea have their eye on a couple of strikers, and plenty more besides, in Wednesday’s Rumour Mill …

Look who’s back: Ivan Toney’s ban for breaching betting rules ends today, and he could feature for Brentford this weekend against Nottingham Forest. As things stand, the striker looks likely to stay put until at least the summer, but that could still change.

Preamble Henderson set to leave Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax Some early news for you: Jordan Henderson is reportedly leaving Al-Ettifaq, after the Saudi side agreed to terminate his contract. The former Liverpool captain is heading to Amsterdam, and could complete a move to Ajax by the weekend. Updated at 04.34 EST