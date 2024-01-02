Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

I’m taking a breather. Tom Davies has you covered in the interim. Over to you Tom.

Aston Villa’s young Columbian Jhon Durán could be wearing the famous red and black stripes of AC Milan sometime soon. The Italian giants are reportedly interested in the forward who hasn’t been able to dislodge Ollie Watkins at the front of the Villa line. So, Milan are keen. There’s a catch. Because he’s a non-EU player, Milan would have to get rid of one of their current non-EU players. Visa issues. I’ve been there.

Sergio Reguilón is leaving Manchester United. The Spanish defender wants more game time and he’s just not getting it under Erik ten Hag. So, after mutual agreement, he’ll return to Tottenham after United activated a break clause.

The Premier League awaits for Andre from Fluminense. That’s according to the South America football expert Tim Vickery who was speaking with Sky Sports. André Trindade da Costa Neto, to give him his full name, has already been capped four times by Brazil and impressed for his club against Manchester City in the Club World Cup. He’s only 22 and ranked first in the Brazilian Serie A this year for pass completion (94.5%), passes into final third, progressive carries and total touches. ““A lot of people in Brazil feel like he should be moving to a club competing for the top honours,” Vickery said. Fulham are apparently leading the way for his signature.

Another Ed Aarons bump. Next is perhaps the most intriguing story from the transfer window. Where will Ivan Toney land up? Here’s what Ed reckons: “The England striker has been back in training since mid-September and admitted his enforced absence, as he serves an eight-month ban for gambling offences, was “like being in football prison”. Toney’s ban ends on 16 January and the question is whether he will still be at Brentford by the end of the month, with their technical director, Lee Dykes, admitting last week that “maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club”. Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs have discussed a potential move for Toney, who has scored 32 goals in 68 Premier League appearances. How much Brentford demand to sanction the sale of their prized asset remains to be seen, with a reported price tag of £100m in January likely to put off many suitors – especially given that is expected to be significantly reduced by the summer.

It’s chaos at Birmingham. But chaos is a ladder for some and Atalanta are keen to take advantage of the uncertainty in the Midlands with a formal offer for Jordan James. That’s according the big man in the know: ⚫️🔵 Atalanta sent formal bid to Birmingham City for Jordan James, talks advancing between the two clubs. Initial fee will be around €4/4.5m plus add-ons. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Welsh midfielder born in 2004 has agreed on personal terms, as TMW called. pic.twitter.com/DlYQfFf6i6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Liverpool are open to offers on their returning centre back, Nat Phillips, whose loan at Celtic was cut short this week. The 26-year-old failed to impress with the Scottish champions with the little game time he had, playing only 314 minutes across six appearances. He’s already hd three loan spells with stints at Stuttgart and Bournemouth.

Aston Villa have signed 19-year-old Kerr Smith. It’s the young centre back’s first professional deal. He’s already impressed for the youth team since joining in January from Dundee United. He’ll now go out on loan to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. Aston Villa is delighted to announce Kerr Smith has signed a new professional contract with the club and will immediately join St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season. ✍️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 2, 2024

WE HAVE A WINNER! Well, two actually. There were mere seconds between the emails so I’m going to take it as a draw. “The January transfer window was first introduced in the Premier League back in 2003 – but who was its most expensive signing?” Anthony (no last name given) simply provided the correct answer but didn’t include the fee, though the correct clubs were mentioned. Alexandra Ashton, though, sent this in: “I don’t quite recall the year, but would it happen to be Jonathan Woodgate from Leeds to Newcastle for £9m? I know that was when Venables resigned due to him being sold… but I’m unsure whether £9m would make it the most expensive signing of the window.” That is bang on! Congrats to you both. Prizes on their way* * There are no prizes beyond the unfettered pride you must both be feeling right now.

Time for the next instalment of Ed Aaron’s top 10 transfer targets for January. Next up the Feyenoord’s striker, Santiago Giménez. Here’s Ed’s take: The Mexico forward capped a spectacular 12 months that yielded 31 Eredivisie goals by being named man of the year by the respected Dutch football magazine Voetbal International. Giménez surpassed the record held by Luis Suárez and has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of the Uruguay striker by moving to the Premier League. Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham have been linked but Feyenoord are likely to demand about £60m, with several La Liga clubs also believed to be interested. Giménez was born in Buenos Aires but grew up in Mexico after his father, Christian – a former El Tri international – moved there to play professionally.

“Alan Smith!” I can just picture Andy Wakelin crying out at his desk. I hope you didn’t spill your coffee Andy because it’s not the right answer. At the risk of going all Clive Myrie on you all, can I please ask that answers include the fee and the clubs involved. I’ll give bonus points if at least one of those variables are correct.

The latest on the never ending saga with the most inevitable conclusion: 🚨⚪️ Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Kylian Mbappé now free to sign with any club… “I’m not gonna comment about this topic. No comment, you should know we don’t speak about it”. pic.twitter.com/xkQWujUjog — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

“Was it James Milner by chance” That’s from John Jones to our question regarding the record signing in the 2003 January transfer window. I must admit that Milner was my first guess (no idea why, just the first name that popped in my head). Sadly for both of us, John, it is the incorrect answer.

West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer could be getting a tax break in his near future as AS Monaco are in “advanced talks” to secure his signature. (Please don’t send angry emails, I’m not really sure how Monaco’s tax system works). Kehrer joined the Hammers for an initial £10m from PSG in the summer of 2022 – but he has not started a Premier League game this season. Joining Kehrer out the exit door could be Nayef Aguerd. The 27-year-old Moroccan has struggled at times with his positional awareness at the back but has established himself under David Moyes. Still, an ‘unnamed Saudi club’ – according to Sky Sports – are closing in on the signing. However, West Ham won’t let their man go until they’ve found a suitable replacement.

Speaking of Liverpool, could they pull the biggest fish of all and nab Kylian Mbappé? They’ll be in a tussle with Real Madrid who must surely be favourites in that tug-o-war. Tom Davies has the lowdown on today’s Rumour Mill:

Starting to get some answers to Niall’s question which was: The January transfer window was first introduced in the Premier League back in 2003 – but who was its most expensive signing? Simon Frank on X says, “His name is Rio”. Is that Ferdinand? Captain Leroy – also on X – says with more confidence, “2003 January transfer window….god, AKA Robbie fowler joined city from Leeds for £6 mill.” Unfortunately they’re both wrong. I’ll give you a hint. The fee was £3 million more than what Cpt Leroy suggested.

More Liverpool fans writing in with some requests. (If only it worked like that). “How about Liverpool sign Luca Netz from Mönchengladbach instead? Probably a more economical option with more upside.” That’s from Joe Pearson. He’s 20-years-old left back, in case you weren’t aware. (Netz, not Joe).

A report from the Daily Mail suggests that Mohamed Elneny could soon be out the door at Arsenal. The 31-year-old Egyptian international has attracted interest from Turkey with Trabzonspor and Besiktas the leading candidates. Elneny joined the Gunners in 2015 from FC Basel in Switzerland and has made 159 appearances.

Ed Aarons has picked out 10 January transfers targets. We’ve already spoken about the first – Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart. So let’s keep the ball rolling and unpack the second on the list, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. Here’s what Ed had to say on the holding midfielder: Still not fancied by Pep Guardiola after 18 months of watching from the sidelines, Phillips is desperate to get back to playing and was told in October that he was free to leave “if he decides to do it”. With a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad on the line and having featured for 89 minutes in the Premier League this season, the 28-year-old has accepted that leaving the treble winners is the only option after his transfer from Leeds for an initial £42m. Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Juventus are interested in taking him on loan.

Some Manchester United news now. And doesn’t that club need something fresh? Two important but underperforming players in Casemiro and Raphaël Varane are staying put, though reports suggest United are looking to recruit in central midfield and defence. Jadon Sancho might be on his way out despite being the face on the official club calendar for the month of January. Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has attracted interest and could come with a £15.6 million price tag.

“Will Liverpool sign Antonee Robinson?” That’s what reader Kurt Perleberg wants to know. To be honest, Kurt, I’m not sure. But you’ve given me some homework so I’ll do what I can do dig that out. While we’re on that. Do write in with any transfers you’d like to see. Who’s on your wish list for a late Christmas gift?

Thanks Niall. Top shift. Howdy folks. Glad to be at the wheel. To kick things off, Carlo Ancleotti has declared his undying love for Real Madrid (which is handy as he’s currently Real Madrid’s manager.) This from the capataz according to Fabrizio Romano: I love Real Madrid and I want to stay here. I could stay here also after being the manager I had contacts with Brazil, for sure — but it was all in stand-by as I was always waiting for Real Madrid. I’m happy to stay here

Time to hand over to Daniel Gallan, who will guide through all this afternoon’s news.

On Monday, we brought news that Jeremy Sarmiento was heading back to Brighton after his loan at West Brom was cut short. Well, it seems that Sarmiento won’t be hanging around long – reports in his native Ecuador claim he is going back out on loan, this time to promotion-chasing Ipswich Town. 🔵🇪🇨 Jeremy Sarmiento, set to leave Brighton on loan again — after being recalled from WBA. Agreement almost reached with Ipswich Town for Sarmiento to join them on loan until the end of the season. Final details and then deal done, as called by @majofloresm. pic.twitter.com/GaLhx2VGbj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

I posted this question earlier: The January transfer window was first introduced in the Premier League back in 2003 – but who was its most expensive signing? Nobody has the right answer yet – mainly because nobody has guessed. A clue: like the second-most expensive signing that month, he was an England international, leaving Leeds United.

Before the inevitable rush of transfers this afternoon, why not spend five minutes soaking up David Squires’ vision for football in 2024?

Preamble Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) The Guinea striker’s record‑breaking start to the Bundesliga season that brought him 14 goals in his first eight league games has caught the attention of teams across Europe. Manchester United and Newcastle are among a number of English clubs to have expressed interest in signing the player who joined Stuttgart on a permanent basis from Rennes in the summer, having initially moved there on loan. Champions League-chasing Stuttgart have made no secret about Guirassy’s release clause of €17.5m (£15.2m) and may be forced to cash in after the 27-year-old’s representatives indicated he would be keen to leave if a Premier League side comes calling. His involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on 13 January, could complicate things, however. Serhou Guirassy has scored 17 goals for Stuttgart in the league this season. Photograph: Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

“I imagine there’ll be the usual schadenfreude around Rooney’s demise at Birmingham, but as a Derby fan who remembers the dignity and class with which he conducted himself in impossible circumstances at the Rams, I feel for him,” writes David Hopkins. “Feels like Birmingham brought him in partly to benefit from his high profile, in a situation which clearly would take some time to work through, then cut him loose without giving him a fair shake. All very shabby.”

Here’s the full story, with Wayne Rooney giving his reaction to the decision. Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.

Birmingham sack Rooney It’s official: Birmingham City have sacked Wayne Rooney and his assistant, Carl Robinson. “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s,” said the club’s CEO, Garry Cook. “Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. “The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news.” Steve Spooner will take charge of the first team on an interim basis. Updated at 06.23 EST

Brandon Vázquez to Brentford? Facundo Torres to Arsenal or Ajax? Here are the MLS stars that could make a move to Europe this January.

Away from transfers, there are widespread reports around this morning that Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City. Since replacing John Eustace at St Andrews, Rooney has won two of 15 games in charge. After Monday’s defeat at Leeds, the club are 20th in the Championship, six points off the relegation zone.

Some loan admin to report: Burnley winger Dara Costelloe has ended his loan spell at St Johnstone and immediately moved to Dundee until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir has been recalled from his loan spell at Blackpool.

A Spurs update, from Fabrizio Romano; it looks like Radu Dragusin could soon follow in Gheorghe Popescu and Vlad Chiriches’ footsteps. 🚨⚪️ Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB. Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis. No changes on Jean-Clair Todibo deal, almost collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IZvflzZp5M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Tom Cairney has extended his Fulham contract until June 2025, taking the Cottagers’ captain past a decade of service with the club. “It means everything to me to extend my contract. Ten years is a hell of a long time in football, a very rare thing,” the 32-year-old, who joined from Blackburn for £3m in 2015, told the club website. “I said from quite early on that Fulham feels like home. I just want to thank everyone for the support over the years – the fans have been incredible with me, and I’ll just look to keep repaying them.”

In what I’m calling transfer-adjacent news, official squads for the Africa Cup of Nations continue to drop. Algeria have left out Saïd Benrahma, which could be good news for West Ham – although both Lyon and Marseille are reportedly keen on a January move. #Algeria 🇩🇿 announced their final squad for the #AFCON2023. West Ham’s Said Benrahma was dropped in the last minute, but Milan’s Ismael Bennacer returned for the first time after undergoing knee surgery in May.

The squad will be led by the veterans, Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani pic.twitter.com/2NSdOJ6Vcu — BabaGol (@BabaGol_) January 2, 2024

Time for a quiz question. The January transfer window was first introduced in the Premier League back in 2003 – but who was its most expensive signing? Answers via the usual channels, and there’s no prize.

Atalanta sign defender Isak Hien We’re only forty minutes in, and I’ve got a second done deal to bring you. It comes in Serie A, where Atalanta have announced the arrival of Swedish centre-back Isak Hien from Verona. The 24-year-old played as a striker alongside Alexander Isak in AIK’s youth setup, before switching to centre-back in 2017. After making his breakthrough with Djurgården, he joined Verona in August 2022. Isak Hien (right) in action against Salernitana. Photograph: Paola Garbuio/LaPresse/Shutterstock Updated at 04.54 EST

Jenni Hermoso joins Mexico’s Tigres As Tom mentioned in today’s Mill, an early confirmed transfer featuring the Guardian’s footballer of the year, Jenni Hermoso. The World Cup winning Spain forward has announced she is changing clubs in Mexico, leaving Pachuca for Tigres. Based in Monterrey, they are the country’s most successful women’s side and recently won the Apertura title; the Clausura begins in three days’ time. Hermoso is in Madrid today, giving evidence against former Spanish FA head Luis Rubiales in court. Updated at 04.34 EST

Let’s kick things off with the Rumour Mill, and it’s a bumper crop today.