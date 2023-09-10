Key events 24m ago Full-time: Japan 42-12 Chile

Full-time: Japan 42-12 Chile That scoreline doesn’t quite tell the full story. Japan weren’t brilliant and Chile on their World Cup debut deserved more than that. A wonderfully entertaining game that lost some oomph towards the end finishes with a rout. Fair play to the South Americans who scored two tries and asked plenty of questions with ball in hand. Jubilant: Japan’s players celebrate their victory over Chile in the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Stadium de Toulouse. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 09.19 EDT

TRY! Japan 42-12 Chile (Hearn, 79) Try for Japan. Off the scrum they send their forwards into the maw. Fakatava makes a meaty carry before Hearn on the wraparound gets his mitts on the ball and dots it down for a score. Matsuda puts the finishing touches on things. Updated at 09.05 EDT

79th min: Well, we wait to see. Hearn, all two metres of him, dropped his head and charged for the line. Did he ground it?

79th min: Chile look absolutely spent. Can they resist this Japanese scrum five metres out?

78th min: Ah. We come back for a penalty as a Japanese player is lifted – dangerously – in the tackle. From the line-out they go down the line. Matsuda kicks to the corner after an off-load from Horie and Japan almost have another try. They certainly would have had another if the ball took a kinder bounce.

77th min: You’ve got to hand it to Chile. Japan attack down the right and force the ball loose. Then rather than kick, Chile counter on the other side of the pitch. They don’t make much ground but they’ve shown great intent.

75th min: Saito’s kick round the corner from the back of a scrum is a good one. it almost sits up for two Japanese players on the chase but trickles out of touch.

74th min: Chile are beaten but you wouldn’t know it by their intent. They’re getting a little sloppy. A knock-on hands Japan a scrum inside their own half. A few Chileans are receiving treatment for cramps.

TRY! Japan 36-12 Chile (Nakamura, 72) Simple as. Japan get a huge shove on the scrum, Saito shapes to go down the line but instead lays it up for Nakamura running a delicious angle against the grain. He steps the only defender in his path and then falls over for a slick score. Matsuda nails another conversion. Touchdown: Japan’s Ryoto Nakamura scores their fifth try. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters Updated at 08.59 EDT

70th min: A solid scrum foundation allows Matshushima to join on the front foot. He makes ground. So does Cornelsen and Lietch. Dearns charges forward. Japan are gaining momentum here. Chile have to slow the ball down somehow and over commit on the ground. A penalty goes against them and it looks like Japan are asking Nic Berry to call for another scrum.

68th min: Things have slowed down a touch. That’s understandable given the energy sapping heat. Japan won’t mind as they have the bonus point secured. They’re playing a more conservative game now, hoisting it high from box kicks and chasing loose balls. A Chilean knocks-on so Japan have the scrum feed on the right just outside of Chile’s 22.

66th min: Chile aren’t giving up or slowing down. On they go with energetic runs from their own half. Now the Japanese defence is holding firm. But Chile won’t kick it away and are rewarded with a penalty after Millar commits a sin at the breakdown.

65th min: Leitch with a massive contribution yet again. He picks his moments to make an impact and when he does it ends with a momentum swing. Chile had the line-out 10m out but the former Japanese skipper is lifted high and steals the ball.

61st min: Lemeki cleans up at the back after Chile punt deep into Japanese territory. But his return kick isn’t a great one. Chile have the line-out 10m inside Japan’s half. They set up a maul and rumble a little forward. Now they have a penalty as a Japanese player took out the decoy runner off the ball.

61st min: Nagare is subbed. An odd game for the Japanese scum-half. A lack of control has marred his team’s performance and it’s hard not to look at the scrummie when things look a little disjointed.

60th min: A cute chip over the top gives Ayarza something to chase and he hauls it in as he leaps in the air. The Chilean full-back is having a great game. Japan knock-on at the breakdown.

59th min: That’s disappointing. A skew line-out means Chile give up possession just as they won the ball.

59th min: Oh that’s a quality steal from Chile on the floor. The new man, Ignacio Silva, got over the ball and turned it over. Now Chile have a penalty and set up a line-out down field.

58th min: Riley returns from his sin bin and Inagaki is subbed on his 50th appearance for his country. He’s replaced by Millar. We’re not quite half way through the second half but they’ll use this natural break in play to have a drink.

56th min: Yet again Japan give away a free kick before the scrum can bet set. Chile kick. Japan kick it back and now Chile have the ball on the half way line.

56th min: A high kick, more in hope than with a clear plan, from Masirewa causes confusion in the Chilean back field. It takes an awkward bounce and Matsushima on the chase almost collects. Instead he knocks on but that shows the value in sometimes just giving it a good old fashioned hoof into space.

TRY! Japan 28-12 Chile (Leitch, 53) That was coming. Japan kept knocking on the door and eventually, inevitably it opens. Naikabula’s strong carry from deep got things going and then it was just series of busting charges from a couple of heavies up front. By the time Lietch made his move, there were no defenders left to stop him. Matsuda converts from right in front. Japan’s Michael Leitch scores his team’s fourth try . Photograph: Lewis Joly/AP Updated at 08.42 EDT

52nd min: Nagare dinks a kick over the top. Chile return but without much distance so Japan can attack from inside Chile’s 22. They keep it with the forwards. Leitch carries. So does Cornelsen. Matsushima joins the line and darts. They’re getting close…

51st min: Japan make a couple of substitutions with Shota Fukui and Shota Horie coming on for Kanji Shimokawa and Atsushi Sakate.

TRY! Japan 21-12 Chile (Alfonso Escobar, 50) What a try! Chile secure the line-out on the right. They send it left after a few phases before Ayarza steps and darts for the line. He’s held up but Chile recycle the ball. Alfonso Escobar is on hand and he burrows down and just about gets the ball on the turf and over the line. Videla misses the conversion but that won’t dampen the energy they’ve generated. They’ve been outstanding and a second try is no less than what they deserve. Australian referee Nic Berry signals a try after Chile’s number eight Alfonso Escobar grounds the ball to score Chile’s second try. Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.43 EDT

Yellow card! Japan (Riley, 47) It’s another tough card to cop but it’s the right decision according the laws. A deliberate knock on as Ayarza off-loaded. Riley stuck out his left hand and knocked-on. But, because there was no chance of an intercept, he has to sit in the naughty corner for 10 minutes.

46th min: A poor kick from Masirewa hands possession to Chile. Ayarza leads the charge and offloads to Clemente Saavedra who bursts through one tackle and then another. It’s a barnstorming run from the big lock. He’s eventually tackled into touch but they’re coming back for a penalty against Japan.

45th min: Matshushima tears down the right. He’s got space in front him. But a brilliant tackle from Videla nudges his foot into touch. Chile have tackled so well today.

43rd min: Chile get so close to scoring. After a line-out Torrealba cuts through a half gap and has support runners. But they can’t make it stick. And they really should have. The covering tackle forces a knock-on and Japan have the scrum with their heels on their own try line.

41st min: Chile hoist it high and steal the ball. But Japan win it back and then attack down the right through Matsushima. Masirewa can’t make the pass stick and Japan lose their heads at the breakdown and give away a penalty.

We’re back under way. And the big news is that Segrin’s yellow won’t be upgraded to a red. However, Gu Jiwon hasn’t been able to shake off that knock to his knee and has been subbed for Asaeli Ai Valu.

“This game is absolutely brilliant l so far. Chile (whose national anthem is great) are out at such pace it’ll be heroic if they can keep this stomp on all game, especially in the conditions. Japan also look super skilled and quick, and I really hope they go far again.” Couldn’t agree more, Bill Preston. Loving this.

Half-time: Japan 21-7 Chile An entertaining half comes to an end. Japan are well on top on the socreboard, and they’ve been aided by two yellow cards for Chile, but they’ve been made to work in the heat thanks to enterprising and brave play from the South Americans. Japan fans happy with the halftime score. Photograph: Lewis Joly/AP Updated at 08.03 EDT

TRY! Japan 21-7 Chile (Fakatava, 40) Fakatava has his second. The maul is set up and rumbles towards the corner. It turns and as it does so Fakatava at the back spins out of the maw and falls to the ground to add five points to his team’s tally. Matsuda adds two more with a quality kick from the right tram. Japan’s lock Amato Fakatava dives over the line to score Japan’s third try. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.00 EDT

40th min: A forward pass to Matshushima halts the attack down the right. Japan were playing with a penalty advantage however and they’ll get the chance to set up a line-out as the clock goes red.

39th min: Japan try to change the point of attack from the line-out. They shape to go towards the open side but switch and charge down the blindside. However, they can’t make the move stick and Escobar grabs hold. But not for long as he knocks on. Scrum for Japan as the half closes.

Yellow Card! Chile (Sigren, 38) It’s a harsh one, but it is a yellow card. Sigren didn’t mean to hit Matshushima high though intent isn’t relevant here. As the Japanese player caught the ball, the Chilean captain steamed in and couldn’t get his body low enough. Similar to the Curry incident last night.

37th min: For once Chile can’t set a platform from their line-out. Japan soon have their hands on the ball and roll forward thanks to an aimless kick to the breadbasket of Matsushima. Diego Escobar is over zealous at the ruck and coughs up a penalty.

35th min: Japan steal the line-oout and the ball spins out to Matsushima. He gets past a tackler but is soon swamped. Ayarza gets over the ball and comes up with the steal. Penalty to Chile. Brilliant from the full-back.

35th min: Japan nick the ball and swiftly counter. That’s another outstanding steal from Leitch but Chile should have made that more safe. A kick up field takes a funny bounce and it’s out of touch. Chile with the line-out.

33rd min: We get a chance to catch our breath with a Chilean line-out. That set piece of theirs was been humming all afternoon. A couple of pick and goes take the ball up. That’s followed by neat interplay from their loose forwards. Chile keep battering around the fringe. On they go past the half-way line.

32nd min: The game is opening up now. Japan launch an attack and make good ground with a kick into the corner. Chile take control from the line-out and slow things down with some meaty carries from their forwards.

TRY! Japan 14-7 Chile (Naikabula, 30) And they do score. Off the back of the scrum they go down the blindside. Naikabula bursts over with a strong carry and wriggles the ball down. Matsuda makes the extras with a clean strike of the ball. Japan’s left wing Jone Naikabula (R) crosses the line to score Japan’s second try. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 07.47 EDT

30th min: Japan sweep from left to right off the top of the line-out. But it’s stodgy and doesn’t go anywhere. Chile’s defence is more than up to the task. Chile knock on as they repel Japan back so the Brave Blossoms will have the feed to the scrum five metres out. They simply have to score here.