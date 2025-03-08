Britain and Japan have stressed the importance of free trade in talks in Tokyo amid an escalating battle of tit-for-tat tariffs between the United States and other countries under President Donald Trump.

“It’s crucial that we counter the increasing trade fragmentation that is damaging the global economy, and that we stand up for fair rules-based international trade,” Britain’s Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Friday.

“That is why the U.K. and Japan have agreed to enhance our economic security partnership. Our close relationship means that we can be important partners for each other on this. In fact, at this time we must be,” Reynolds told reporters.