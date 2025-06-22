When YouTuber Hannah Price set out to compare Japanese and Australian sunscreen, she wasn’t expecting her deep dive into the subject to rack up over 2 million views.

The huge number of people poring over Price’s video shows the growing interest in skincare products from Japan, much like the K-beauty phenomenon from South Korea.

It includes sun protection, increasingly recognized as a daily essential by influencers who want to shield their skin from ageing and enthuse about the lightweight texture of Japanese brands.