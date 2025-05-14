Children in Japan continue to suffer poor mental health, with the country ranking 32nd among 43 developed and emerging nations due to high suicide rates and other factors, a Unicef report released on Wednesday showed.

The country improved from 37th in 2020 when the ranking was last published, although this time the suicide rate among Japanese youth was the fourth highest among wealthy states surveyed, worsening from 12th.

In contrast, Japan topped the list on physical health, unchanged from the previous corresponding report.

The report by the United Nations Children’s Fund analysed members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union under the categories of mental well-being, physical health, and academic and social skills.

Japan ranked 12th in academic and social skills, up from 27th, and 14th overall, up from 20th. The Netherlands topped the overall ranking, which excluded the United States and six other countries with insufficient mental health data.

There is little awareness that children have mental problems in Japan Aya Abe, professor of social behavioural studies

“There is little awareness that children have mental problems in Japan, and government measures have been ineffective,” said Aya Abe, a social-behavioural studies professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University with expertise in poverty issues.