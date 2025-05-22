Both chambers of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, have adopted new rules to improve transparency over monthly ¥1 million ($6,980) allowances provided to lawmakers for research, public relations and accommodation expenses.

The allowances, previously designated to cover the costs of documents, communications, transportation and lodging, are often referred to as lawmakers’ “second salaries” as they are paid on top of their regular remuneration.

Under the new rules aimed at greater transparency, the funds may not be used for electoral activities and lawmakers must disclose their spending online. With the changes slated to apply from August onward, the focus will now shift to how effectively the rules are enforced.