Cameron Norrie lost in one hour 20 minutes

Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper were both knocked out in the first round of the Japan Open.

Norrie, British number one and world number 18, was beaten 6-4 6-3 by American top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz in Tokyo.

Despite leading by a set and a break, Draper lost 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-1) to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Elsewhere, British number two Dan Evans suffered a first-round defeat by Filip Misolic at the Stockholm Open.

Evans, 34th in the world, lost 6-4 7-6 (7-1) to the Austrian, ranked 181st.

Having lost the opening set, the 33-year-old looked set to force a decider when he raced to a 5-2 lead in the second set but squandered his advantage before registering just one point in the tie break.

Norrie was 4-2 up in the first set against Fritz, but lost seven successive games en route to an 11th defeat in 14 matches.

World number 10 Fritz will meet Japanese wildcard Shintaro Mochizuki or Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Fourth seed De Minaur faces the winner of the all-Argentine tie between Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo.