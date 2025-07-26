Japan’s far-right Sanseito party gained ground in the country’s latest parliamentary election this week, signaling the rise of a nationalist, anti-immigrant movement with a history of decrying “Jewish capital.”
Sanseito, which flies a “Japanese First” banner explicitly inspired by President Donald Trump, won 15 seats in the country’s upper house elections on Sunday — a leap from only one seat, held by leader Sohei Kamiya. Sanseito is still a small party in the House of Councillors, which has a total of 248 seats.
The upper house is less powerful than Japan’s lower house, where Sanseito has three seats of 465. But the party’s upper house victories stripped a majority from the center-right Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed almost continuously since its formation in 1955, triggering calls for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to resign.
Sanseito was born only five years ago during the COVID pandemic, when Kamiya founded a YouTube channel and built a base of social media followers united by their disaffection with conventional political parties. The channel opposed public health measures such as mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and espoused conspiracy theories about global liberal elites who he alleged sought to weaken Japanese security and cultural purity.
Kamiya won Sanseito’s first upper house seat in 2022. During the campaign, he published a pamphlet that claimed Jewish financiers were profiting from inciting fears about COVID, saying that Sanseito would not “sell Japan out to Jewish capital.” About 1,000 Jews live in Japan, most of them immigrants and expatriates.
Kamyia has denied being antisemitic. According to Jewish journalist Jake Adelstein, he said at a press conference earlier this month, “I have Jewish friends and in fact, was a member of the Japan-Israel Friendship Society, which led online commentators to accuse me of being a puppet of the Jews.”
In this election, Sanseito campaigned on restricting immigration and foreign capital, bolstering defense and curbing gender equality and diversity policies. Kamiya has advocated for women to leave the workplace and focus on raising children.
Though Japan has a relatively low number of immigrants — only about 3% of the population — immigration has increased since the 1980s, when it opened up to migrant labor from across Asia and Latin America. More recently, the government has softened immigration laws to allow more workers into a country with an aging, shrinking population.
Nonetheless, local commentators say that Sanseito’s platform resonated with voters who are frustrated with Japan’s rising inflation and cost-of-living crisis. The party blamed immigrants for hoarding welfare benefits, depressing wages and worsening crime, claims boosted by a torrent of disinformation online.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
Is The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, we have a request.
Every day, even during war, our journalists keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel – and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
Yes, I’ll give
Yes, I’ll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate our journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, in a time when facts are often distorted and news coverage often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);