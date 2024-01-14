

© Reuters. Firefighters search for victims in the snowfall at a residential and commercial site which burned down due to a fire following an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, January 7, 2024. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File Photo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government plans to double budget reserves to 1 trillion yen ($6.9 billion) for earthquake relief in the next fiscal year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

Kishida announced the plan after his visit to the northwest Japanese region hit by a powerful earthquake struck earlier this month.

($1 = 144.9000 yen)