Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

67 mins: Dearns is back on, this time for Jack Cornelsen. Jamie Joseph should think about emptying his bench now – the Samoa replacements are doing damage, even with a man missing.

TRY! Japan 25-15 Samoa (Paia’aua 65′) They can! McFarland gets over the gain line and finds Leali’ifano, held up a metre or so out – but Matavao swings the ball left to Duncan Paia’aua, who gets beyond Matsushima to score. Leali’ifano finds his range to convert – maybe it’s not over yet …

64 mins: Samoa make their eighth visit to the Japanese 22 – with just eight points to show for it so far. Can they change that now?

63 mins: Matsushima thinks he has added a fourth try for Japan on the break as Samoa pour forward – but replays show that Dylan Riley knocked the ball on as he dived in front of Michael Alaalatoa.

62 mins: A darting run from Matsushima gets the crowd on their feet, but Samoa are able to regroup. Horie was spared a red card but his match is now over – he is replaced at hooker by Sakate.

60 mins: Manu barrels down the middle but can’t get his pass away cleanly. More frustration for Samoa, who have thrown on Matavao and Motuga from the bench, replacing Taufua and Taumateine. Updated at 16.30 EDT

58 mins: Labuschagne is able to return after a head injury assessment. Andy Woolnough writes on the Horie yellow card: “I no longer understand the card system. I’ve just watched two seasons of rugby where you so much breathe on someone’s head and it’s a straight red. Now it’s open season, upright tackling with only a yellow as a consequence.”

Japan 25-8 Samoa (Matsuda pen) Another Samoa error gives Matsuda the chance to kick three points, which he takes. Japan can probably start looking forward to a final pool shootout game with Argentina now.

52 mins: A new front row for Samoa – Malolo, Lay and Alaalatoa all come on. At the next scrum, Peyper has a word with all the new boys after a scrappy start – “we didn’t have much trouble before you,” he tells them.

51 mins: Matsuda misses the conversion; the first mistake he’s made all match. Labuschagne, injured by that Lam challenge, is replaced by Warner Dearns. Samoa are about to ring the changes …

Red card! Ben Lam sent off for Samoa The verdict is in, and Ben Lam is sent off. High degree of danger, no mitigation, direct contact with the head – and Peyper shows the red card. Hard to argue with that one.

TRY! Japan 22-8 Samoa (Himeno 50′) Jack Cornelsen climbs to collect the lineout and Japan roll for the line, keeping low and swerving their maul to find a weak spot. It’s the captain, Kazuki Himeno, who gets the ball down under a pile of bodies. Japan score again! Photograph: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.23 EDT

48 mins: Matsuda kicks for the corner after a Samoa player drifts offside. Japan have the lineout, and a chance to push for the line …

47 mins: Horie and Naikabula return for Japan, who are up to their full 15 just as Samoa lose a man – perhaps permanently.

Second yellow card for Samoa! The TMO has flagged a bad challenge from Ben Lam, whose shoulder connected with Labuschagne’s neck. He’s going to the sin bin, but this could well be upgraded. Pieter Labuschagne gets clobbered by Ben Lam of Samoa. A deserved yellow. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images Updated at 16.25 EDT

47 mins: Japan have been managing the ball tidily in the opening spell of the first half, but turn it over as they try to increase the pace. Another stoppage now, though …

46 mins: Horie is going to return alongside two front-row replacements, Craig Millar and Asaeli Ai Valu.

42 mins: Taumateine is back on for Samoa, who will have a brief man advantage. Japan winger Jone Naikabula has gone off to allow Atsushi Sakate to bolster the front row in the scrum. Updated at 16.10 EDT

Second half We are back under way – and Horie’s yellow card will not be upgraded to red. It looked similar to Tom Curry’s red card against Argentina, which felt harsh at the time. Updated at 16.27 EDT

Half time! Japan 17-8 Samoa The final attack ends with a knock-on, and the half ends with the sin-binned Shota Horie’s fate to be decided. It was comfortably Japan’s half as they scored two fine, flowing tries – but Samoa’s late score could be crucial.

39 mins: That miss aside, Leali’ifano has stepped up for Samoa, operating as scrum-half in Taumateine’s absence and finally getting the attacking gears to click. We are into the red, but they don’t want the half to end …

TRY! Japan 17-8 Samoa (Seilala Lam 38′) Just when the game seemed to be slipping away, Samoa fight back. From the penalty, they win the lineout and get a fearsome rolling maul going, allowing Seilala Lam to go over. Leali’ifano, back on kicking duty, misses the conversion from out wide.

Yellow card for Japan! The TMO stops play to allow Peyper to review a high tackle by Shota Horie, who clashes heads with Duncan Paia’aua. It’s a yellow card, but will be reviewed – there’s no review ongoing for Taumateine’s transgression. Referee Jaco Peyper shows a yellow card to Shota Horie. Photograph: Paul Harding/Getty Images Updated at 15.56 EDT

36 mins: More injury woe for Samoa, with Leuila replaced by Danny Toala. The 14 men are pushing forward, trying desperately to get on the scoreboard before half-time. Here’s that Japan try – apologies if it’s geoblocked where you are: Updated at 16.06 EDT

Yellow card for Samoa! Before Matsuda kicks the extras from out wide, Taumateine is sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle during that scoring move. From bad to worse for Samoa.

TRY! Japan 17-3 Samoa (Leitch 31′) It gets even better for Leitch, and for Japan! This is a thrilling, flowing move upfield, worked from right to left and capped with a lovely, looping pass from Matsuda to Leitch – again in that left-hand channel – who dives over the line. Michael Leitch scores in the corner for Japan! Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 16.05 EDT

30 mins: Michael Leitch – who was sent off when these teams met before the World Cup – takes a clean catch under pressure. There is still not much happening for Samoa in attack, up against an organised defence.

Japan 10-3 Samoa (Matsuda pen) His low, toe-poke effort pings through the posts, and Japan reopen that seven-point lead. Rikiya Matsuda just doesn’t miss these. Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.38 EDT

27 mins: Japan get a penalty in midfield, with Jaco Peyper having a word with both teams over their discipline – and dissent, in Japan’s case. Matsuda will go for goal, around 30 metres out …

Japan 7-3 Samoa (Leuila penalty) Alai Leuila, who narrowly missed with his first long-range effort, is taking over kicking duties from Christian Leali’ifano, who struggled against Argentina. He gets on the board here from close range. Alai Leuila cuts the deficit for Samoa. Photograph: Valentine Chapuis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.36 EDT

24 mins: Japan try to break away from their scrum but Nakamura gets isolated and is forced to cling on to the ball. Samoa penalty, and this time they’ll take the three points …

22 mins: Oof! The Samoa scrum-half, Jonathan Taumatine, has the peroxide mullet of an 80s rock god, and the moves to match. He plays a no-look reverse pass to Ben Lam, who can’t get it in his grasp and ends up looking a bit silly.

21 mins: Samoa spill the ball, but Japan had too many players in the lineout! Lads, that’s basic. Samoa will put in to the scrum 5m out after Japan notch up their fifth penalty.

19 mins: Japan are penalised at the scrum, and Samoa decide to set up another lineout, hoping to use their ruck strength …

17 mins: Samoa make a mess of an attacking lineout, but get a reprieve when Japan knock on. Any cricket fans tuning in might be wondering – but Pieter ‘Lappies’ Labuschagne is no relation to Australia batter Marnus. Both were born in South Africa, but there the connection ends.

TRY! Japan 7-0 Samoa (Labuschagne 13′) It’s Japan who strike first! From a scrum, Saito sweeps the ball out wide and Lemeki is able to find a channel and barge through two weak challenges. With Samoa scrambling back to their own line, its offloaded to Pieter Labuschagne, who twists to dot the ball down. Matsuda converts, continuing his perfect tournament record. Pieter Labuschagne goes over for the opening try for Japan. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.25 EDT

10 mins: Michael Leitch makes ground down the left side after Saito finds him in space – but Samoa stand firm and Japan concede the penalty.

8 mins: Lemeki kicks and charges for Japan, and after McFarland spills the ball back, he collects it deep in Samoa territory. His teammates haven’t kept pace, though, and Tumua Manu almost picks off an ambitious pass. A fast and loose passage of play, there.

7 mins: Japan prop Jiwon Gu needs to be bandaged up after getting a cut.

5 mins: An early change for Samoa, with Taleni Junior Seu picking up an injury. On comes Brian Alainu’u’ese, who wasn’t even in the original 23-man squad.

4 mins: Samoa come again, but are penalised for a crossing obstruction, allowing Rikiya Matsuda to kick into touch.

3 mins: Samoa have started slowly in their previous games. Can they change that here? They win a lineout, but Leali’ifano’s attempted kick-through is charged down.

1 min: The penalty is beyond the halfway line – a full 59m – but Alai D’Angelo Leuila is going for the posts. It’s on target, but drops just under the crossbar. Updated at 15.05 EDT

Here we go! Samoa kick off, and Japan’s return kick is claimed by Theo McFarland. A first penalty against Japan, for going in at the side.

Samoa’s players form a circle for the Siva Tau. Always an extraordinary spectacle, and it seems to have an extra intensity tonight.

Time for the anthems in Toulouse, where the stands look pretty packed out. By the way, I was delighted to get an email from rural Namibia during yesterday’s game – so if you’re reading from Japan or Samoa, get in touch.

Some pre-game thoughts from Seilala Mapusua. “We didn’t cope with the pressure Argentina put on us, we didn’t help ourselves. It’s a tough lesson for us to learn, but you have to learn from every opportunity.” On facing Japan: “We’re putting everything into this game; our whole World Cup is riding on this game, and will be how we measure the success of this World Cup.”

A late change for Japan, too. Naoto Saito replaces Yukata Nagara at scrum-half, with Kenta Fukuda on the bench.

Previously: Samoa are dominant in the head-to-head, having won 13 of their 17 previous meetings with Japan, including a 24-22 warm-up victory in Sapporo this year. That ended a run of three straight wins for the emerging Brave Blossoms, who beat Samoa in the pool stages in both 2015 and 2019.

The Samoa head coach, Seilala Mapusua, has been forced into a late change with his captain, Chris Vui, unable to play. He is replaced in the second row by Steven Luatua, with Brian Alainu’u’ese moving on to the bench. Fritz Lee is the new captain – the teams below have been updated.

A very interesting (and troubling) read from Raphaël Jucobin:

The teams Japan Lemeki, Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Naikabula, Matsuda, Saito; Inagaki, Horie, Gu, Cornelsen, Fakatava, Leitch, Labuschagne, Himeno (c). Replacements: Sakate, Millar, Ai Valu, Dearns, Shimokawa, Fukuda, S Lee, Osada. Samoa Paia’aua, Fidow, Manu, Leuila, B Lam, Leali’ifano, Taumateine; Lay, S Lam, Alo-Emile, Luatua, McFarland, Taleni Seu, F Lee (c), Taufua. Replacements: Malolo, Lay, Alaalatoa, Alainu’u’ese, Motuga, Matavao, Fomai, Toala. Updated at 14.46 EDT