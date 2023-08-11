Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

70 min: Hasegawa takes a shot but it’s over the bar! Japan are growing into this now, the sooner they score the sooner they can get back into this. Ueki is challenged on the edge of the box but boos rain down as a free kick isn’t given.

68 min: Angeldahl gives away a free kick which Japan take quickly, they have to build from deep but Sweden nick it. Hasegawa does well to stay on Asllani and eventually Yamashita collects. Justin has emailed on the penalty and said: “At the end of the day, any law which requires the players to place their arms as if they were doing impressions of chicken picking up corn, instead of putting them in the best place to jump for the ball, is an abomination in and of itself.” It was definitely a tough outcome for Nagano, what’s everyone else’s thoughts?

66 min: Sweden taking the sting out of this game now with sustained possession in the midfeld.

64 min: Japan have come to life here, they continually ping the ball in with the latest attempt being punched away from Musovic. It’s back and Hasegawa’s back heel isn’t goalward but it ends up with Endo. She crosses in and Fujino’s effort is over the bar.

62 min: Andersson makes a storming run but her cross is straight out of play. Robert has got in touch and had his say on the penalty: “The handball law is an a**. If you freeze the VAR video at the point the ball touches the arm, about 80% of the players in the picture have their arms away from their body. So how is Nagano’s arm in an unnatural position, when it’s the same with most other players surrounding her?” If it hit any of the Japanese players with the arms out it would have been a penalty, or if it hit a Swedish hand Japan could have cleared – as happened earlier on – but by the letter of the law it was a penalty.

60 min: Endo with a lovely bit of footwork to get away from Kaneryd but Sweden muscle them off the ball again. Japan are not being allowed the space or time on the ball. Henry has got in touch and said: “Sweden saw how passive Norway were when pressing Japan, and have made sure to do the opposite, quickly closing down and physically dominating the Japanese players, as well as playing much better with the ball than they did against the US. I hope the Japanese can react and come back, but Sweden have been brilliant so far!” Yeah at the moment I can’t see Japan scoring.

58 min: Hasegawa puts a great cross in but Sweden head away. Sweden look like a completely different team from the one who played the US, clinical and lethal. In the last 16 they held on for penalties, this is a class above.

56 min: Japan need to score and fast to get themselves a foothold. They have no momentum at the moment. Endo controls nicely, she lays it off to Ueki but Sweden defend well.

54 min: Some saying the penalty was harsh with the ball rebounding into her. But the hand was in an unnatural position and by the book it is a penalty. Tanaka is off for Ueki. Paulo has emailed and said: “I had Japan down to win the tournament fairly easily (if that’s possible) but I think I might have had my mind changed. Sweden have been outstanding!” So true, Sweden have completely dominated.

52 min: Angeldahl is calm and she slots it in the left hand corner, Yamashita went in the wrong direction. Sweden have fully deserved their lead. Japan are in deep trouble in Auckland. Photograph: Abbie Parr/AP Updated at 04.45 EDT

PENALTY! Japan 0-2 Sweden (Angeldahl, 51′) Angeldahl takes it and it’s in! Filippa Angeldahl sends the keep the wrong way. 2-0! Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Updated at 04.41 EDT

50 min: Here we go, PENALTY!

50 min: Nagano looks like it’s hit her arm, Ilestedt gets her head to it and it hits her arm. Oh my, will this be a pen? Fuka Nagano handles in the box. Penalty for Sweden? Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Updated at 04.40 EDT

49 min: Andersson takes the kick and it’s a good delivery but not one can deal with it. Tanaka clears but to Andersson’s feet, she pings it back in and Yamashita collects. There looks like there is handball, the referee looking at VAR here!

48 min: Sweden are starting this second half just as they did the first with a lot of possession. Kaneryd wanted a foul as she was taken out off the ball, Endo blocked her run, but nothing is given. Kaneryd is quickly able to have her chance though, a lovely ball comes to her and it’s another great save from Yamashita, Sweden corner.

46 min: Sugita is off for Endo in the only half-time change.

Back underway! Japan 0-1 Sweden So will Sweden continue to run away with this? Or can Japan hit back? All to come over the next 45.

Enjoying the Guardian’s coverage of the Women’s World Cup? This action-packed, up-to-the-minute live blog is only possible thanks to funding from our fans all around the world. We don’t have a paywall, so everything we publish is open and free for everyone. Unlike so many others, the Guardian is fiercely independent – meaning we don’t have a billionaire owner who can censor us. Fund quality sports journalism from the Guardian today from as little as £1. It takes less than a minute but makes a huge difference. Support the Guardian

The goal came from a set piece in the free kick and Yamashita punched away. Blackstenius pinged it back in and Eriksson had three stabs at the ball before it came to Ilestedt’s feet. The defender then pops it in the back of the net, have a watch (it’s a clip from the BBC and so some will not have access):

Amanda Ilestedt’s goal was her fourth of the tournament, she is now just one goal behind Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa in the Golden Boot race! You can keep up to date with that here:

Half-time! Japan 0-1 Sweden Well this is Sweden’s game and we’re just watching it! Japan have looked dangerous when they have pieced together a counter attack but Sweden have their number at the moment. Defensively astute and a defender the one to make the difference on the scoreboard – Ilestedt with the effort from the free kick. Japan are still in this but they need to be the next to score.

45 min: Sweden are starting to run riot here, Japan faded since the goal went in rather than galvanising. Angeldahl has a shot from outside the box but Yamashita saves.

43 min: Sweden are in the box again but Blackstenius handballs to relieve some pressure for Japan. OH MY WORD! How has that not gone in? Rolfo passes to Asllani, she rifles a shot off and Yamashita makes a HUGE save. It rebounds and hits the post. Wow. Kosovare Asllani hits the post for Sweden! Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 04.32 EDT

42 min: Sugita does well to draw a foul from Asllani as Sweden looked to strike again, defensively apart from on the free kick has been really good. The free kick no one could get a clean swipe on it until Arsenal-bound Ilestedt found goal. Updated at 04.11 EDT

40 min: Angeldahl takes a long range shot but Yamashita collects. Japan seem to be rushing their play and it’s resulting in a calm Sweden being able to close them down.

38 min: Sweden’s defence is also impressive, Miyazawa gets on the ball in the midfield but she is crowded off. Sweden come forward again, another great forward ball from Rubensson but Kaneryd can’t get a shot away.

36 min: Fujino takes a long range effort but Musovic collects easily. Sweden have all the momentum, the goal has definitely lifted their sails.

34 min: Upon more research Deborah did not get the song correct, it’s actually Bring It On by by Tones And I, BIA and Diarra Sylla.

33 min: Now that is a statement, that is just the second goal Japan have conceded at this World Cup. Sweden have been the better team so far, they’ve had the majority of possession. How will Japan respond to being behind? They haven’t been in this spot yet this tournament. Sweden take a well deserved lead in Auckland. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Updated at 04.09 EDT

GOAL! Japan 0-1 Sweden (Ilestedt, 32′) Of course it’s from a free kick! It’s popped in and it pinballs around. Ilestedt eventually has it in the back of the net. Amanda Ilestedt puts Sweden in front, following an almighty scramble in the box. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters Updated at 04.08 EDT