I have good news. 甥が婚約しました (Oi ga kon’yaku shimashita, My nephew got engaged)!

While modern 婚約 (kon’yaku, engagement) customs have evolved, 伝統的な要素 (dentōtekina yōso, traditional elements) still play a role in the process. As a result, my nephew took part in a 結納 (yuinō, engagement ceremony) where both families formally met for the first time. According to my sister, it was a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity.

婚約とは結婚の約束をすることです (Kon’yaku to wa kekkon no yakusoku o suru koto desu, An engagement is the promise of marriage), and while a lot of language lessons will focus on the 結婚式 (kekkonshiki, wedding ceremony) itself, not as many dive into the three initial steps that comprise a formal 婚約.