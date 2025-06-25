An exhibition centred on the hugely popular Japanese manga series Chiikawa will be held in Hong Kong in the summer, with the event to include eight localised characters created in the form of dim sum such as har gow and siu mai as part of the city’s latest efforts to cash in on the intellectual property economy.

The exhibition’s organiser, Hong Kong design studio AllRightsReserved, will sell tickets and distribute free ones for the three-week “Chiikawa Days” show in August.

The show will have indoor and outdoor elements in Tsim Sha Tsui and will be subject to stringent crowd control management.

The show is part of efforts to encourage Hongkongers to remain in the city with their families over the summer, at a time when more residents are crossing the border for various holidays.

It is the second summer in a row that the studio has hosted such an event, with last year seeing it hold a Doraemon show .

“The city has the necessary talent and experience, supported by a robust legal framework. However, to successfully develop the IP economy, including hosting IP-related events, one crucial element is uniqueness and localisation,” AllRightsReserved founder Lam Shu-kam told the Post on Wednesday.