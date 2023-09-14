Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has established a new digital health business targeting dementia.

WHY IT MATTERS

Eisai’s newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Theoria Technologies Co., seeks to “accelerate the development of a dementia ecosystem.” This ecosystem, according to a press release, will empower people with dementia to “live their fullest lives.”

Commencing business in April 2024, Theoria will utilise Eisai’s accumulated clinical study data over the years, cohort study data, personal health records, and others to develop digital solutions, including those with prediction capabilities. One of its early solutions, a risk prediction algorithm for the early detection of mild cognitive impairment and dementia, is targeted to be released next year.

In addition, Theoria will jointly create with Eisai the Sasaeru mobile application, which development was announced earlier in May. Sasaeru allows users to log activities of daily living and facilitates communication between the patient user and their doctors and caregivers. Theoria and Eisai will be conducting further proof of concept research with medical institutions before its nationwide rollout.

Moreover, Theoria seeks to collaborate with industry partners to promote digital services aimed at supporting people with dementia.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

More Asian companies have shifted their focus to mental health and senior care over the recent years. Lately, Lotte Healthcare started working with iMediSync to co-develop AI-driven healthcare services for the elderly. This includes a potential integration of EEG screening capability with its mobile health offering for early Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

Last year, Eisai tied up with ASX-listed Cogstate to deliver the latter’s brain self-assessment tool to Hong Kong and Taiwan.