Japan’s financial giant Nomura launches Bitcoin adoption fund

The Bitcoin Adoption Fund is offered by Laser Digital Asset Management, a subsidiary of $500 billion Nomura.

Laser Digital’s new fund offers long-only exposure to Bitcoin (BTC).

Nomura, a $500 billion Japanese investment banking giant, has launched a new Bitcoin fund for institutional investors.

The new fund is an offering from Laser Digital Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Japanese financial behemoth and will offer institutions access to investment opportunities across the digital assets space.

Fund offers long-term exposure to BTC

Per details in a report by Bitcoin Magazine, the new fund is Laser Digital’s first product in a series of crypto investment solutions lined up for the growing market. Institutional investors will have access to long-only exposure to BTC.

Sebastian Guglietta, the head of Laser Digital, noted that with technology key to the world’s economic growth, the Bitcoin adoption fund will be a crucial transformational agent for investors. According to him, providing investors with a means to gain long-term exposure to the benchmark cryptocurrency ensures they are able to capture the current macro trend.

Laser Digital is headquartered in Switzerland and made one of its big forays into crypto via a strategic investment in Ethereum-based DeFi protocol Infinity. As CoinJournal reported, the investment happened in February this year. The company has also acquired regulatory approval as a virtual asset provider from Dubai’s regulatory agency.

As part of the Bitcoin offering, Laser Digital is collaborating with institutional-focused digital asset custody provider Komainu. The regulated company launched in 2018, founded by Nomura, crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger, and digital assets manager Coinshares.