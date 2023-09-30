Fukushima is often referred to as the ‘home of the UFOs’ and the recent Netflix documentary has left people with more questions about alien sightings.

People have become curious about UFOs and aliens ever since Congress held a hearing in July 2023, and keeping up with the trend, Netflix recently released Encounters, a documentary that looks into UFOs and alien sightings from the last 50 years.

Invasion of alien spaceships at sunset, illustration. (KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/ Getty Images)

Fukushima has become the ‘home of the UFOs’

People became aware of various sightings in Japan’s Fukushima after coming across the latest documentary on Netflix. However, long before the clips were released on the streaming platform, people from Fukushima had been talking about these unexplained sightings. In fact, the place has also been promoted as the ‘home of the UFOs’ by its tourism industry.

The small town also has the Iino UFO Museum. Opened in 1992, the museum contains various records that report UFOs and other mysteries. At the same time, it is also famous for Mt. Senganmori, a pyramid-shaped mountain that is known for many UFO sightings, unexplained lights, and mysterious events.

Iino also contains various extraterrestrial sculptures and carvings located throughout the city.

Netflix documentary recalls 2011 incident

Episode 3, Lights Over Fukushima, covers an incident from 2011. The documentary focuses on the chief monk of Enmyoin Temple’s description of what he saw as he was certain that it was a UFO sighting.

However, that was not the only thing that happened on that day; an earthquake struck which led to a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Amid this, several people came forward who reported seeing balls of light over the damaged reactors.

It did not take long for people to come to the conclusion that there was a possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Horror, sci fi concept of alien monsters standing in a forest. Silhouetted by bright UFO lights at night. (David Wall/ Getty Images)

Users react to the Fukushima incident

People were surprised to find out about the 2011 incident as not many were aware of it. Within a couple of minutes, social media users were quick to react to the same with one writing: “I can’t believe I’ve never seen the UFO footage filmed over the Fukushima nuclear plant after it exploded.”

Another added: “Ep-4 is about UFOs over Fukushima! Holy Moly this is finally something new. I was unaware of these sightings but I understand the Nuclear connection.” “I didn’t know about the Fukushima incident until watching this documentary episode 4, everything else I was informed about though! Great stuff though,’ read one more comment.

“The fourth episode about Fukushima and the Japanese culture’s ease of psychological pivoting in embracing different contexts. That will be an essential skill for all humanity to learn,” said one more.