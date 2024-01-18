Japhet Tanganga (right) made his Premier League debut against Liverpool in 2020

Millwall have signed Japhet Tanganga on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Tanganga, who came through the Spurs academy, made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in in 2020.

“Japhet expressed a strong desire to come to Millwall,” said Alex Aldridge, Millwall director of football operations and recruitment.

Tanganga represented England from under-16 level through to the under-21s, and was selected in the 2021 Under-21 European Championship squad.

The central defender, who can also play at full-back, is expected to be available for Saturday’s London derby against Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

“Japhet is hungry and motivated to play games, he has some excellent attributes as a defender and has played at a very high level with Tottenham Hotspur, so we feel he is a really positive addition and we look forward to working with him,” Aldridge added.

