Millwall have signed Japhet Tanganga on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
Tanganga, who came through the Spurs academy, made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in in 2020.
“Japhet expressed a strong desire to come to Millwall,” said Alex Aldridge, Millwall director of football operations and recruitment.
Tanganga represented England from under-16 level through to the under-21s, and was selected in the 2021 Under-21 European Championship squad.
The central defender, who can also play at full-back, is expected to be available for Saturday’s London derby against Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.
“Japhet is hungry and motivated to play games, he has some excellent attributes as a defender and has played at a very high level with Tottenham Hotspur, so we feel he is a really positive addition and we look forward to working with him,” Aldridge added.
