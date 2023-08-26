Jacquees laid claim to being the King of R&B some years back – and he recently realized that’s exactly where he messed up at.

The Atlanta-based singer sat down for a conversation on a new episode of the Baller Alert podcast published on Saturday (August 19). While discussing how the internet is always accusing him of lying, Jacquees explained that he recently figured out why he gets so much hate.

“I was trying to figure out where I went left with the internet. But it was when said I was King of R&B,” he admitted.

After having a good laugh with the hosts after they told him that’s where he messed up, he was then asked if he still feels he’s the best.

“Of course!” he said. “I’ma feel like that forever. You don’t say you’re the best and then one day you’re like, ‘Okay I’m not the best no more.’ [You should feel that way] until you retire.”

Check out the full interview below.

The streets may have love for Jacquees, but his contemporaries seem to be divided on the matter. Back in 2021, YK Osiris joined in on dragging Jacquees after his version of “The Star Spangled Banner” at a Los Angeles Lakers game went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Sensing an opportunity to get on the viral social media trend, the Def Jam crooner took to Instagram with a post of him dancing to a remix of Jacquees’ version of the national anthem.

Standing next to his car as the song plays in the background, it causes YK Osiris to move his shoulders in a way similar to the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi do during their stroll routines. “Bro wtf is wrong with me, not going lie that shit hitting hard on god,” YK wrote in the caption.

Jacquees saw the video and called YK Osiris ugly for trying to create a social media moment at his expense. “Uglaaaah boy,” he wrote.