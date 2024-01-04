Jarrell Miller was reportedly arrested in Florida on Tuesday and charged with carjacking without a firearm and burglary with assault or battery.

Per a report by local television station WSVN, Miller attacked an employee at a car dealership before driving off in a recently repossessed vehicle. The American heavyweight, 35, allegedly placed the employee in a chokehold and slammed him to the ground before taking the keys to a Dodge Ram and fleeing the scene.

According to arrest records at Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was held on $30,000 bond and remained behind bars as of Wednesday evening (3 January).

Miller fought just two weeks ago, suffering a 10th-round TKO loss to Daniel Dubois on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin. The result in Saudi Arabia marked the first loss of the American’s professional career.

Miller was previously scheduled to box Joshua – who stopped Wallin in December – in 2019, but the pair’s bout was cancelled after Miller failed multiple drug tests. “Big Baby” also served a six-month suspension.

Miller previously failed a drug test and served a suspension during his kickboxing career, in 2014, and later failed a further test in 2021, leading to another ban.