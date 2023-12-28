The days of Jarrell Miller tipping the scales well over the 300-pound mark could be a thing of the past.

Daniel Dubois took advantage of a depleted Miller in the latter stages of their 10-round battle on the Day of Reckoning undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 23. The perennial contender pounded his opponent and forced a stoppage with eight seconds remaining in the fight.

Miller vowed to get in better shape for his next fight.

“We’re gonna get [the] weight [down]. We going to get in better shape, have a longer camp,” Miller said in his post-fight interview on DAZN. “All the respect to Daniel D, man, I wish you nothing but love baby. You going to be back, baby. Back to the gym.”

But can Jarrell Miller do it without pharmaceutical help?

Miller Failed Five Drug Tests

At the height of his rise, Jarrell Miller was tapped to face then-unbeaten unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua for three world titles in June 2019, when Joshua made his U.S. debut at Madison Square Garden in New York.

However, Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) was removed from the fight after he failed four VADA-administered random drug tests for three substances — GW1516, human growth hormone, and EPO — over the span of a few days.

Andy Ruiz Jr. filled in for Miller on short notice and famously upset Joshua, as he knocked out his British counterpart in the seventh round to win the belts before losing their one-sided rematch six months later in Saudi Arabia.

Despite multiple failed drug tests, Miller was handed a six-month suspension by the WBA. That was unfortunately not enough of a deterrent for the Brooklyn-born fighter, who was suspended again for performance-enhancing drug use in 2020.

Miller was set to face Jerry Forrest in July of that year in Las Vegas but tested positive again for GW1516 and was forced to withdraw. The Nevada State Athletic Commission eventually voted unanimously to ban Miller for two years.

In his prior three bouts leading up to the positive tests, Miller weighed in at 304¼, 317, and 315¼ pounds, respectively. He also came in as low as 248 pounds earlier in his career.

Jarrell Miller Returns, Albeit Heavier

Following a near-four-year layoff, Miller returned to the ring in June 2022 and tipped the scales at a whopping 341¾ pounds for a 10-round unanimous decision win over Ariel Esteban Bracamonte. Subsequent bouts against Derek Cardenas, Lucas Browne, and Daniel Dubois saw the former top heavyweight contender coming in from 328 to 333 pounds.

It finally came back to bite Miller against Dubois, who handed the 35-year-old his first loss last Saturday in a card headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin. Actions speak louder than words, though. Will Jarrell Miller be able to regain his mojo?