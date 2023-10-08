Jasmeet K Reen, who made her directorial debut with the dark comedy Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah, has been roped in to write and direct the biopic of the legendary actress Madhubala. The film will be produced by Madhubala’s youngest sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, along with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, which is also behind the upcoming Shaktimaan reboot with Sony Pictures.

Madhubala biopic is in scripting stage

The biopic, which is currently in the scripting stage, will explore the various facets of Madhubala’s life and career, from her rise to fame as one of the most beautiful and talented stars of Indian cinema, to her tragic demise at the age of 36 due to a heart condition. The film will also showcase her iconic roles in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Mr. & Mrs. ’55 and Kala Pani, as well as her tumultuous relationships with actors Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar.

“The biopic is currently in the writing stage. There are so many facets in the life of Madhubala and the makers are clear to have a script that justifies her legacy in place before taking the film on floors. Jasmeet has a knack of writing strong characters for women and Madhubala falls right in her alley of filmmaking,” revealed a source close to the development.

Leading actress to play Madhubala

The makers of the biopic have already started conversations with a leading actress from the current generation to play the role of Madhubala. “It’s a dream role for any actress and will cover several aspects of Madhubala’s life. The makers are committed to go ahead with the best possible story that does full justice to the glorious life of late Madhubala,” the source informed.

The film is expected to go on floors next year and will be backed by a top international studio. The biopic will be a tribute to the timeless beauty and talent of Madhubala, who continues to mesmerize millions of people across the world.

