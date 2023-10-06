Jason Derulo has responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by aspiring singer, Emaza Gibson — and he claims that there is no merit to the allegations.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday (October 5), the “Want You To Want Me” singer recorded a video where he accused Gibson of lying on his good name.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he said in the video. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

Derulo also wrote the same thing in the caption of the video, which you can see below.

NBC News is reporting that Jason Derulo’s accuser, Emaza Gibson filed the suit on Thursday (October 5), where she made the allegations. Gibson is suing for “unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress,” per the outlet, though it’s not clear how much, exactly, she’s suing for.

In addition to the allegations of quid pro quo sexual harassment — where she alleges that she was only promised a record deal if she slept with Derulo, who then reneged on the deal when she rejected his advances — Gibson alleged that he tried to ply her with cocaine and alcohol to sweeten the proverbial deal. She also alleged that Derulo wanted her to engage in a goat sacrifice prior to having sex with her, in an effort to further intimidate her.

“[Jason Derulo] not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal,” said Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney.

“How could you be a person and do this to somebody?” Gibson said. “Like, why? Why? I’ve been doing this all my life. This is something I’ve wanted to do as a little girl. And you don’t have to bend your morals to get to certain places.”