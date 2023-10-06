Jason Derulo has been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit from an aspiring star who claimed that the “Take You Dancing” singer dropped her from his label after she rejected his sexual advances.

NBC News is reporting that Emaza Gibson filed the suit on Thursday (October 5), where she made the allegations. Gibson is suing for “unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress,” per the outlet, though it’s not clear how much, exactly, she’s suing for.

In addition to the allegations of quid pro quo sexual harassment — where she alleges that she was only promised a record deal if she slept with Derulo, who then reneged on the deal when she rejected his advances — Gibson alleged that he tried to ply her with cocaine and alcohol to sweeten the proverbial deal. She also alleged that Derulo wanted her to engage in a goat sacrifice prior to having sex with her, in an effort to further intimidate her.

“[Jason Derulo] not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal,” said Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney.

“How could you be a person and do this to somebody?” Gibson said. “Like, why? Why? I’ve been doing this all my life. This is something I’ve wanted to do as a little girl. And you don’t have to bend your morals to get to certain places.”

This is far from the first bit of legal drama that Jason Derulo has found himself in the middle of in recent months.

In August, he entered a legal battle with a music producer who claimed that he was never credited for his contributions to a chart-topping track by the singer.

related news Jason Derulo Detained By Police After Scuffle January 4, 2022

According to court documents acquired by Radar Online, Matthew Spatola (better known as Matty Spats) has slapped Derulo and Sony Music with a federal lawsuit because he was not listed as a co-author on the 2020 hit, “Savage Love,” which he allegedly worked on with the Florida native.

According to the complaint, Derulo “unilaterally released ‘Savage Love,’ without providing any credit whatsoever to Spatola for the work they jointly created together. “This lawsuit is filed to right that wrong, and to ensure that Spatola is properly credited as a co-writer of ‘Savage Love’ and compensated for his contributions thereto.”

It adds: “Although Spatola had produced at Derulo’s home studio before ‘Savage Love,’ those sessions involved a larger group of contributors and were entirely unrelated to ‘Savage Love.’ To Spatola’s knowledge, none of the music created at those earlier sessions was ever released by Derulo.

“‘Savage Love’ was different – the writing and conceptualizing of the instrumental composition and the creation of the actual recording occurred when Spatola and Derulo were the only contributors present in Derulo’s studio collaborating together to create ‘Savage Love.’”