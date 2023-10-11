





Chiefs star Travis Kelce became the latest NFL player to suffer a non-contact low ankle sprain after slipping on the synthetic turf inside U.S. Bank Stadium at Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The renewed natural grass versus artificial turf debate has generated turbulence from players across the league this season, especially after Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s season-ending injury in Week 1 on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium.

In a new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the Eagles center blasted the NFL for its continued use of turf-based field surfaces and said it is time for the league to eliminate them.

“We need to get rid of turf all together,” Jason told his brother on the show. “I don’t want to hear it like it’s an indoor stadium. They make UV lights. You can grow grass inside. There’s frickin p-t barns right down the street that are growing mountains of f—— p-t. We can grow grass indoors. All right? I don’t want to hear this nonsense.”

Jason’s rant based on his brother’s injury comes nearly a month after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claimed that some players in the league preferred to play on natural grass. However, following the commissioner’s shocking statement, several players have encountered injuries from playing on turf.

On Sunday, Bills cornerback Taron Johnson spoke out about the turf conditions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Week 5’s 25–20 loss to the Jaguars in London. Beyond Johnson, Buffalo offensive linemen Walker Little and Dion Dawkins, edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Kingsley Jonathan, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver were checked for possible turf-related injuries during the contest.







