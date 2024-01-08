





The Philadelphia Eagles are a mess heading into the playoffs, losing five of their last six games of the regular season, including a 27-10 stinker against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The defending NFC champs started the season 10-1 but have since seemed to struggle in all aspects of the game and are limping into their wild-card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they’ll face on the road.

Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke with reporters for a while after Sunday’s loss and he didn’t mince his words while speaking about how bad the team has been playing during his horrible stretch of football:

“It f**** sucks the way we’ve played the last 6 games.” “All you can do is look in the mirror and go back to work. I know people get tired of hearing that. The only thing you can do is go back to work and have honest discussions” Jason Kelce pic.twitter.com/iGDfz8sYUI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 8, 2024

Here he is talking about head coach Nick Sirianni:

Jason Kelce feels the locker room still has faith in Nick Sirianni pic.twitter.com/Mpyng55T8r — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 8, 2024

The Eagles will need to fix a lot of things pretty quickly or their season could soon be over.







