Chivas striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has been handed a fine and a warning after the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said it had launched an investigation into sexist comments he made online.

“A few days ago, on the social media platform ‘Tiktok,’ player Javier ‘El Chicharito’ Hernández made statements promoting sexist stereotypes,” said the FMF on Wednesday.

“The FMF’s Gender and Diversity Committee announced that it has initiated an investigation that seeks to prevent and punish this type of behavior, determining to impose a fine and a warning.”

Chivas also issued a statement on Wednesday in which they noted that the “recent messages posted on social media represent an individual’s stance, which are contrary to the principles and values of our institution. The club has taken the appropriate action in accordance with its internal regulations.”

The announcements follow backlash from Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and others for remarks posted on his social media accounts about gender roles.

“Chicharito is a very good soccer player,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference Wednesday. “But when it comes to his opinion on women … he still has a lot to learn.”

She described the former Mexico international’s ideas as “very sexist.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker is injured and missed the first two matches of the Apertura tournament.

Over the weekend, he posted several reels and videos, mainly on Instagram.

“Don’t be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man,” the 37-year-old Hernández said. “Women, you are failing, you are eradicating masculinity, making society hypersensitive.”

Chicharito has scored just two goals in Liga MX since joining Chivas. Jose Luis Torales/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hernández, the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team with 52 goals, returned to Mexico last year by signing a two-year deal with Chivas, the team where he began his professional career in 2006.

“You women need to learn to accept and honor masculinity,” he said in another one of his posts.

In another, he said to the camera: “You want a man to provide, but for you, cleaning is patriarchal oppression … interesting.”

Sheinbaum, a 63-year-old scientist, was elected last year as the first female president in the country’s 200-year history.

“I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, I’m also a housewife,” the president added Wednesday. “But I’m also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Women can be whatever we want.”

Hernández is a divorced father of two who has a habit of kneeling in the middle of the pitch to pray before the start of matches. He began creating content for a YouTube channel where he portrayed his life as a player with West Ham and his marriage.

Hernández had a low profile on social media before hiring life coach Diego Dreyfus, to whom many attribute much of “Chicharito’s” new persona.

Criticism followed his recent statements, with some urging him to limit himself to soccer, given that his performance since returning to the Mexican league last year has not been as expected.

Hernández, who also played for Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and the LA Galaxy has scored just two goals in 25 matches in his first two tournaments back in Mexico.

The Federation’s code of ethics provides for sanctions for affiliated members for offensive or discriminatory statements. Earlier this year businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the owner of the Mazatlán and Puebla clubs, made harsh statements about female journalists and was left unpunished.

Chicharito has not played for the national team since 2019 amid reports at the time that he, alongside other players, organized a non-authorized party in New York after a match against the United States.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.