Chivas striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has responded to the backlash over sexist remarks he made online, which landed him a fine from the Mexico Football Federation (FMF) and criticism from the country’s president, stating that he regrets “any confusion or discomfort my recent words have caused.”

“Thank you sincerely to everyone that has supported me, to whom with respect, have shared their perspectives with me and pushed me to be a better person. I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words have caused; it was never my intention to reduce, hurt, or divide,” the 37-year-old posted on social media on Thursday.

“As a father, a man, and a member of this community, my priority is to act with respect, humility, and responsibility. I’m listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially with such sensitive topics.”

Last week, in an online post that has yet to be taken down by the player, Hernández stated: “Women, you are failing, you are eradicating masculinity, making society hypersensitive.”

“Don’t be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man,” he later added.

In another post from last week that remains on the player’s Instagram page, Chicharito said to the camera: “You want a man to provide, but for you, cleaning is patriarchal oppression … interesting.”

Chicharito faced widespread backlash to his social media posts on gender roles. Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the FMF announced that they had launched an investigation and fined Hernández for “promoting sexist stereotypes.” The forward’s club, Chivas, issued a statement in which they noted that the “recent messages posted on social media represent an individual’s stance, which are contrary to the principles and values of our institution. The club has taken the appropriate action in accordance with its internal regulations.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also responded on Wednesday.

“Chicharito is a very good soccer player,” said the 63-year-old scientist who was elected last year as the first female president in the country’s 200-year history. “But when it comes to his opinion on women … he still has a lot to learn.”

Sheinbaum described the former Mexico international’s ideas as “very sexist.”

“I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, I’m also a housewife,” said the president. “But I’m also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Women can be whatever we want.”

Hernández, a divorced father of two, had a low profile on social media before working closely with life coach Diego Dreyfus, who began creating YouTube content with Hernández and his then-wife while the footballer was with West Ham. Many attribute much of Chicharito’s new persona to Dreyfus.

“I believe change begins with oneself,” added Hernández in his social media post on Thursday. “I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself, from a place of honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you. Thank you for your understanding, dedication, love, and companionship on this journey.”

On the field, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy striker has scored just twice since his 2024 return to boyhood club Chivas in Mexico. The national team’s all-time leading goalscorer, Hernández has not represented El Tri since 2019.