Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, is back with a bang in his latest film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Priyamani, is a high-octane action thriller that showcases SRK’s daredevilry and charisma.

The makers had roped in six action directors for the movie. Spiro Razatos Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu have worked on some of the best action films globally and were a part of the Atlee directorial. One of the most talked-about scenes in the film is the one where SRK jumps from a bridge onto a moving truck, while dodging bullets and explosions. The scene was shot in Pune, with the help of action director Ferdi Fischer and his team.

Ferdi Fischer Shares BTS Video Of The Stunt By Jawan

Ferdi Fischer, who has worked on films like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Fast & Furious 9 and Extraction, took to his Instagram and Twitter account to share a behind-the-scenes video of how the stunt was executed. In the video, we see Shah Rukh jumping from an elevated platform and landing stylishly on the ground with the help of cables. The video shows SRK wearing a harness and jumping from the bridge onto the truck, which was driven by a stunt driver. The scene also involved pyrotechnics and gunfire, which added to the thrill and danger.

While sharing the video, he wrote: “Throwback to that unforgettable day earlier this year on the set of #Jawan with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! Big ups to Spiro and #RedChilliesEntertainment for this once-in-a-lifetime gig. Don’t miss this signature wrap-around shot of SRK, captured with our cutting-edge #WarpCam prototype! First-day earnings? A jaw-dropping $1.2 billion!” wrote the action director in the caption.

The video has gone viral on social media, with fans and celebrities praising SRK for his bravery and skill.

About Ferdi Fischer, Action Director Of Jawan

Ferdi Fischer is a renowned action director, stunt coordinator, and stunt performer who has worked on some of the biggest action movies. With over 20 years of experience in the film industry, Ferdi has become known for his innovative approach to action scenes and his ability to bring complex, high-stakes stunts to life.

Some of the other films that Ferdi has worked on as a stunt coordinator are Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Fast & Furious 9, Extraction, Fast X, and The Grey Boys. He is also the inventor of the WarpCam®, a revolutionary camera system that allows specially trained filmmakers to capture dynamic, high-speed action from any angle.

Jawan Receives Positive Reviews From Critics And Audiences

Jawan, which released on September 7, 2023, coinciding with Janmashtami, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film has been praised for its gripping story, stellar performances, stunning visuals and exhilarating action sequences. The film has also been dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages, making it a pan-India release.

The film has also set new records at the box office, earning over ₹230 crore globally in just first two days. The film is expected to cross the ₹300 crore mark soon, making it one of the biggest hits of SRK’s career.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film’s soundtrack and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by G. K. Vishnu and editing by Ruben.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Body Double Says Actor’s Bald Look Took 4-Hour Makeup

In a conversation with Aajtak.in, Prashant expressed his enthusiasm, sharing, “When I learned that the film’s director was Atlee and he offered me ‘Jawan,’ to be honest, I was thrilled. Right from the moment we shot the film’s teaser, I had a strong sense that it could surpass the success of ‘Pathaan.’ Throughout the filming process, I was brimming with excitement, sensing that something extraordinary and groundbreaking was on the horizon—a fresh and unique addition to Bollywood. It wasn’t just me; the entire crew, consisting of approximately 1,500 individuals, shared this optimism, believing that the film had the potential to work wonders. Judging by the response we’ve received on the first day, it appears that our collective intuition was right on the mark.”

Regarding his bald look in the film, Prashant revealed, “Creating the bald look was the most time-consuming aspect of my transformation because we had to use prosthetics. On days when prosthetic makeup was applied, we shot only in that look. The process of applying prosthetic makeup took around three to four hours. We alternated between days with the bald look and others because spending 10 to 12 hours on set with the makeup caused skin issues like rashes and boils to develop.”

