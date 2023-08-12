The year 2023 started with a bang for Shah Rukh Khan. After a nearly five-year absence, the superstar came back on the silver screen with the action thriller Pathaan. The film was directed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It was well received and eventually became the highest-grossing Hindi film of this year, with a collection of more than 1,000 crores at the box office.

After its massive success, Shah Rukh is now gearing up for another action thriller, Jawan. So far, the film has generated a really strong buzz among the audiences who are really excited to see SRK play a double role and also a negative character after so many years.

Jawan Dialogue Writer Talks About Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan has been written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan with dialogues from Sumit Arora. In a recent interview, Sumit talked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the film. He said, “We would often have a lot of creative discussions, and he’s someone who is constantly thinking.” Sumit then revealed that SRK is always pondering about a scene until he gives his shot. “Till the time he gives his shot, he is always thinking, What can he do better? How can he improve his lines? How can he deliver them better? He’s just so involved in the whole process of filmmaking, and you have to keep up with him and his energy,” Sumit said.

When asked about whether writing dialogues for SRK changes things for him, he said: “It definitely does make a difference. You cannot help but think that the lines you are writing will be delivered by the one and only superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So you have to think about how they will land. You constantly think about it, and then you think about how it sounds. Is it going with him and yet creating a new kind of impact? You have to constantly be aware of it while writing.”

Watch The Behind The Scenes Of Zinda Banda

Yesterday, the makers of Jawan dropped a fun BTS video of the song Zinda Banda. Offering a glimpse into such fun and endearing moments shared by huge the cast and crew on the song, the behind-the-scenes video brings to the fore the action and emotions that went into creating Zinda Banda. It shows how the song was actually created by the talented team of artists.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Rajinikanths Jailer ‘Mass’; Talks About Thalaiva’s Visit To Jawan Sets

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It will release theatrically on 7 September in Hindi and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. As the release date nears, fans are getting really excited to see the film on the big screen.

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related