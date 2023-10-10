Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has once again proved his star power with his latest film Jawan, directed by Atlee. The action thriller, which released on September 7, 2023, has smashed several box office records and emerged as the most watched Indian movie of 2023 with a record-breaking 3.51 crore footfalls.

Jawan Crosses Pathaan’s Footfalls

Jawan has surpassed SRK’s previous release Pathaan, which had a footfall of 3.49 crore, and became his third most watched film in theatres after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (4.8 crore) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (3.57 crore). The film also recorded the second highest non-holiday Monday collection of all time with Rs 29.50 crore nett, only behind Gadar 2 (Rs 38.36 crore).

His highest footfalls registered to date are for his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which had 4.8 crore footfalls.

Top footfalls registered for Shah Rukh Khan starrers

Check out the top footfalls registered for Shah Rukh Khan’s films:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge : 4.8 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai : 3.57 crore Jawan : 3.51 crore Pathaan : 3.49 crore Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham : 3.12 crore Karan Arjun : 3 crore Dil Toh Paagal Hai : 2.95 crore Mohabbatein : 2.67 crore Chennai Express : 2.52 crore Devdas : 2.06 crore Pardes : 2.05 crore Darr : 1.99 crore Happy New Year : 1.97 crore

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: After Pathaan, Now Jawan Crosses $15M Mark in North America; Shah Rukh Khan Only Indian Actor With This Record In Two Films In A Year)

Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its gripping storyline, stunning action sequences and stellar performances.

The film has also performed exceptionally well in the overseas markets, especially in the Middle East, UK and USA. The film has collected a whopping Rs 520.79 crore worldwide in its first weekend, making it one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

The action thriller, directed by Atlee, has also grossed over $16 million in the Middle East, making it the highest-earning Indian film in the region.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: SRK’s Jawan Crosses 626 Cr Nett All India All Languages 566 Cr Nett Hindi And 1117 Cr Worldwide Gross, All Records Shattered By King Khan)

Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Rs 2000+ Cr In Same Year With Pathaan, Jawan; Set To Cross 3000-Cr Mark With Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, has achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by delivering two blockbuster films that have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Pathaan collected Rs 1050 crore globally. It has also broken several records, such as the biggest opening for a Bollywood film, the highest-grossing film in India. Jawan has already surpassed Pathaan’s record and heading for Rs.1117 crores worldwide and is still running successfully in cinemas.

Shah Rukh is the only Indian actor to have consecutively delivered two 1000-crore blockbusters in a single year with a total gross worldwide collection exceeding Rs 2000 crore. He is also likely to end the year with Rs 3000+ crores, as Jawan is still running strong at the box office and on top of it, his upcoming film with Rajkumar Hirani, is expected to achieve the similar feat if not bigger.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Becomes The King of Box Office Records With ‘Pathaan’ And ‘Jawan’; Read List Of 15 ‘Single Day’ Records Inside)

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is expected to continue its glorious run at the box office and break more records in the coming days.

