When it comes to Bollywood, some on-screen duos have a chemistry that’s just too electrifying to forget. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are undeniably one of those pairs, and their magical connection dates back to the iconic 2007 film, “Om Shanti Om”, Now, as fans flock to theatres to witness their reunion in the blockbuster “Jawan”, they’ve unearthed a captivating parallel between the two films.

Netflix Shares Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Reference From Om Shanti Om

Over the weekend, the official Netflix India handle, now known as “X,” shared a throwback picture from Farah Khan’s 2007 reincarnation drama, “Om Shanti Om.” The caption playfully read, “Fans of the ‘SRK avenging Deepika’ cinematic universe (teary-eyed emoji).”

Fans of the “SRK avenging Deepika” cinematic universe 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FZdSZ7zdMJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 9, 2023

Here’s The ‘Om Shanti Om’ Connect In ‘Jawan’

(Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Now, here’s where it gets intriguing. This caption serves as a clever nod to their latest cinematic venture, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee.

Post this, fans have gone berserk on social media platforms demanding a crazy universe of both the films where Shah Rukh Khan avenges the death of Deepika Padukone.

In this high-octane action thriller set in the 1980s, Deepika Padukone steps into the role of Aishwarya, who happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Vikram Rathore.

The turning point in the plot of Jawan is when Vikram, an Indian Army soldier, crosses paths with the notorious arms dealer Kaali, portrayed brilliantly by Vijay Sethupathi. This encounter leads to what appears to be Vikram’s demise, and Aishwarya is framed in a murder case, ultimately meeting a tragic end by hanging.

But wait, there’s a twist! Before her heartbreaking execution, Aishwarya gives birth to Azad, played by Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. Azad grows up with a singular purpose – to avenge his mother’s unjust death by bringing Kaali to justice. He assembles a team, including his estranged father Vikram Rathore, for this daring mission.

In “Om Shanti Om”, Shah Rukh’s character, Om, witnesses the ruthless Mukesh Mehra, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, killing Deepika’s Shantipriya in the 1970s. In a twist of fate, Shah Rukh’s character is reborn as Om Kapoor in the 2000s, and he embarks on a mission to avenge Shantipriya’s death by confronting Mukesh.

“Jawan” is more than just a reunion; it’s a fascinating exploration of vengeance, love, and destiny. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sanjay Dutt, the film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India and ₹200 crore globally.

Produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jawan” is currently captivating audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theatres and will soon grace screens on Netflix India, offering fans another chance to savour the electrifying chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

