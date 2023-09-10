Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon renowned for his powerhouse performances, has once again left his fans in awe, not just with his acting prowess but also with his sharp wit during recent online interactions. Following the triumphant release of his action-packed thriller “Jawan,” the actor engaged with fans on social media and responded to their queries in his signature style.

“Jawan,” directed by Atlee Kumar, boasts a star-studded cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and a lineup of talented female actors like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Riddhi Dogra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Response To A Fan Asking Why There Are So Many Girls In The Film

Given the significant female presence in the film, a curious fan questioned SRK on Twitter, asking, ‘Itni ladkiyaan kyun hai sir film mein?’ (Why are there so many girls in the film, sir?). True to his reputation for clever comebacks, Shah Rukh Khan replied, ‘Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho!’ (Why are you counting all this, count my looks instead!! Keep love and respect in your heart and respect mothers and daughters… and move forward!).

Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho! https://t.co/Gb8dC0fYr1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

SRK On Fan Appreciating Him For Delivering a Speech With No Spoilers

Another fan took to social media to express appreciation for SRK’s speech at the end of the film, ensuring not to give away any spoilers. SRK, always quick with words, responded with humour, saying, “Arree, there are no spoilers in it… For the good of the country, all spoilers are forgiven. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly.” He added, “But yes… Leaving this aside, I’m not giving away spoilers for the rest of the film! And please don’t reveal them either.”

Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly.

Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please! https://t.co/dnz0RRs9F3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Jawan

“Jawan,” a film that delves into pressing political and societal issues with corruption at its core, has made waves at the box office. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, it features a stellar ensemble cast. The movie, released on September 7, has already raked in a staggering Rs. 175 crores in just three days, breaking records and setting new milestones in its path.

Director Atlee Kumar’s Hindi debut, “Jawan,” continues to dominate the box office, even surpassing the pre-booking record of SRK’s previous blockbuster, “Pathaan.” With its impressive performance, it’s now on track to eclipse the box office collection of “Gadar 2.” The King Khan of Bollywood has once again proven his enduring star power and versatility in this action-packed thriller.