With just twelve days to go until the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan hosted another #AskSRK session for fans on social media. During his interaction with the netizens, Shah Rukh Khan shared the motion poster again, which was accompanied by his voice reciting a poem.
Shah Rukh Khan Hosts #AskSRK Session On ‘Jawan’
Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK sessions became iconic prior to the release of his biggest blockbuster of the year Pathaan. Now the actor is back once again with yet another interesting session of answering some prodding questions by fans, especially when his pan-India mass film Jawan is just a few days away from its release.
He also revealed that advance bookings for the film will open soon in India. Khan assured fans that people of all ages can watch the movie. He described the film as being about women and made for men. Shah Rukh Khan has also re-released the motion poster of his upcoming film Jawan with a twist.
Shah Rukh Khan Shares ‘Jawan’ Motion Poster With A Poem In His Voice
On Saturday, amid responding to people’s queries, Shah Rukh Khan shared the motion poster again, which was accompanied by his voice reciting a poem. He also captioned the post and requested all the fans to come up with their own poems,”Ok while I was doing #AskSRK @Sumitaroraa asked me to do the poem on the motion poster. You all also make ur poem and send it…let’s see who does it better. #Jawan.”
The baritone voice echoes, “Woh Anth Hai Toh Main Kaal Hu. Woh Teer Hai Toh Main Dhaal Hu. Woh Puchta Hai Khud Se Kuch. Mein Khud Hi Ek Sawaal Hu. Woh Punya Paap Se Pare, Chitta Se Uthti Aag Hu.
He asked fans also to share their versions of the poem and replied to two of the many users who did the same. Here are the tweets –
Nice!! Now make do it on the motion poster ha ha #Jawan https://t.co/JU3v1ooj9J
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
Here you go…..maanne se saara jahaan hilta hai…itna pyaar se bologe toh reply milta hai! #Jawan https://t.co/PidMWFH7lT
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Is First Indian Film To Screen On World’s Biggest Screen
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is indeed the next big entertainment phenomenon of Indian cinema that has kept the audience excitement up on the edge with its prevue, songs, and posters. With almost everything set on a large scale, Jawan is all set to release on an even massive scale worldwide. It’s quite evident with the fact that the film is set for its grand screening at the world’s largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany. awan has certainly stepped a giant foot on the global level as the film is all set to screen at the world’s largest IMAX screen currently stands in Leonberg near Stuttgart, Germany, and measures 38 by 22 m (125 by 72 ft). Moreover, Jawan is the first Indian film that is set to release on such a grand scale.
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms ‘Jawan Trailer’ To Be Out Soon; Watch Teaser Of NOT Ramaiya Vastaviya Now!
Anticipation of trailer is sky rocketed in last few days as film is just 12 days away from release. But King Khan surprised everyone today. During ASK SRK earlier today, after asking fans to choose what they want, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that trailer of Jawan will be out soon and he dropped teaser of next song to surprise all fans.
He also confirmed that the song is not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. Here is the tweet with teaser:
Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023
‘Jawan’ To Open Advance Bookings In India Soon
While he was at it, he also revealed that advance bookings for the film will open soon in India. While advance bookings opened across the US and Canada a month before the film’s release, SRK’s fans in India didn’t have that option. When a fan asked the superstar about the early booking option, he promised, “Kar denge sab kar denge.” Going on to reveal why he was holding up the bookings in India, he said, “Waiting for all to get their salaries for the month na! Ha ha whole family has to go for #Jawan right?”
This indeed ensures that the audience will now be able to enjoy the thrill and adventure of this mega-action entertainer in an even more efficient and magnificent manner.Shah Rukh Khan has been creating quite a buzz ever since the prevue of his upcoming film Jawan released last month. Directed by Atlee, the film stars names li bigke Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone; and is slated to release on September 7th, 2023.
