JAXA adopts Spirent lunar navigation simulation to advance Moon missions



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 26, 2025













Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leader in test and assurance solutions for emerging network technologies, has been chosen by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to deliver an advanced lunar positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) simulation system. This groundbreaking tool is designed to underpin JAXA’s ongoing lunar exploration efforts and support the creation of essential navigation systems for future Moon missions.





The PNT X platform developed by Spirent allows JAXA to conduct in-lab simulations of lunar PNT services before deployment in space. This approach ensures mission-critical navigation components meet operational demands in alignment with LunaNet standards. Among these are scalable S-band frequency solutions, which are key to expanding lunar mission capabilities in the years ahead.





By harnessing the signal customization features of PNT X, JAXA can now test novel S-band signal configurations. This enables evaluation of receiver performance using either standalone lunar S-band PNT signals or integrated systems that combine these with Earth-based L-band GNSS services. Achieving the required simulation fidelity for such evaluations demands substantial processing power, a challenge addressed by Spirent’s specialized simulation framework.





“JAXA’s lunar exploration initiatives require advanced simulation capabilities to ensure our navigation systems perform reliably in the challenging lunar environment,” said Dr. Masaya Murata, Lunar PNT Lead at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. “Spirent’s lunar PNT simulation solution provides us with the flexible and high-performance testing platform we need to develop next-generation navigation technologies before deployment on the Moon. This collaboration represents an important step forward in establishing the infrastructure necessary for sustainable lunar exploration and future human presence on the lunar surface.”





This agreement further extends the longstanding collaboration between JAXA and Spirent. The partnership began in 2011 when JAXA implemented Spirent simulation tools to evaluate early Quasi Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) receivers. Since then, Spirent technology has played a role in numerous upgrades to the QZSS program.





“Supporting agencies such as JAXA in their innovative work to advance space exploration has been at the core of what Spirent has been doing for nearly 40 years,” said Ricardo Verdeguer Moreno, lead product manager at Spirent. “By delivering the flexibility needed for next-generation applications like lunar navigation without compromising the precision and reliability associated with Spirent’s PNT solutions, we continue to be the partner of choice for technological leaders.”





Spirent’s lunar PNT simulation technology is expected to benefit not only government space agencies but also private developers of satellite systems, receivers, and lunar missions, all of whom are working to lay the groundwork for comprehensive Moon-based navigation networks.





“As space exploration continues to advance, Spirent remains at the forefront of providing the simulation tools needed to test and validate critical navigation technologies before deployment,” said Verdeguer Moreno.





