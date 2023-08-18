Watts, CA –

Jay Rock performed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the opening of a newly renovated playground in Watts, California — and had a blast repping his hometown.

The renovations were carried out by the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), giving the playground various brand new equipment for local children to enjoy.

The playground was unveiled on Wednesday (August 16) and included a performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jay Rock, who both grew up in Nickerson Gardens. The TDE rapper performed his 2018 Redemption hit “WIN” while being backed by Flea and the gang.

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith was also in attendance at the one-of-a-kind show, and commemorated the moment on Instagram. “My 1st Rock concert in my hood with @chilipeppers, how Krazy is that,” he wrote while sharing footage of Jay’s unlikely jam session.

He continued: “We got a new playground for the kids and a dope performance from some true legends. @jayrock shared the stage with @chilipeppers that was a moment. S/o @flea333 for showing the kids love and supporting the hood since Covid hit.”

Check out videos of the performance below:

“We’re grateful to support the Watts community with the design of a playground that can bring joy, fun, and entertainment to families throughout the year,” said Robert Mankin, managing partner of the architecture and design firm NBBJ. “We’re honored to be among the many organizations that came together to provide much-deserved recreational space for this historically underserved community.”

HACLA President & CEO Doug Guthrie added: “Just this past year, the Housing Authority was recognized with the Public Housing Honor Roll because of our commitment to supporting cradle to career opportunities for our residents. This playground is directly aligned with that commitment to continue supporting the residents we house with opportunities to help their families thrive.”

The performance comes as Jay Rock remains hard at work on a new album. The Los Angeles native sat down with Bootleg Kev during BET Weekend in June and gave fans an update on the project. He also explained the five-year delay since his last album, Redemption.

“The new album is great, man,” he said. “Everybody’s like, ‘Man, what’s taking so long? It’s been five years!’ All the fans been beating me up and stuff on Instagram, but it’s just about trying to make good quality music.

“Like I said, I’m tryna do an album like my last one where you ain’t gotta skip shit. No skips. People know who I am, man. It’s Jay Rock. I could rap circles around a lot of people but, you know.”

Rock has released two singles off the project so far with the Kal Banx-assisted “Eastside” and “Too Fast (Pull Over)” featuring Anderson .Paak and Latto.