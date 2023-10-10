Jay Rock fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, but while they wait he’s taken an early-2000s JAY-Z track and fired it into the 2020s with a powerful new freestyle.

Recently stopping by Justin Credible’s show on L.A.’s Power 106, the TDE rap titan showed that he hasn’t lost a step by freestyling over “The Watcher 2,” a 2002 Jigga track produced by Dr. Dre and Scott Storch.

“N-ggas saying they street, never bleed the concrete/ Acting like the stress never got to Ghandi,” Jay Rock spits. “What if Martin Luther King had him a tommy? Malcom X said, ‘Fuck it,’ hit him a side street/ Bent him a couple corners and got him a side piece/ Then sat up in a penthouse something like five weeks/ And feds still tapping the phone?/ Once again, it’s on.”

You can check out the whole performance below:

Jay Rock began going public with promises of a new album, his first since 2018’s Redemption, this past summer. He told Bootleg Kev that “the new album is great … [I]t’s just about trying to make good quality music. Like I said, I’m tryna do an album like my last one where you ain’t gotta skip shit. No skips.”

TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith first shared news of a new Jay Rock project several months prior. In March 2023, he revealed the label’s release lineup for the year ahead, naming every artist he expects to drop a new project.

“Reason , rayvaughn , doechii , Q , jay rock , zac and a compilation,” he wrote. “if everybody do their part … when they turn them in I will release em ..”

The first single from Jay Rock’s upcoming project, a song entitled “Eastside,” was released in late June.

Jay Rock’s last album, Redemption, was released in 2018 and debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart with 31,417 total album-equivalent units sold in its first week. Guest appearances came from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future,SZA, Jeremih and others, with “King’s Dead” winning a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.