Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud have combined to release their brand new collaborative album, The Am3rican Dream — listen below.

On Friday (October 13), the three Hip Hop juggernauts decided to give fans a dose of reality and soul on their newest offering.

Both Jay Worthy and Kamaiyah spit clever bars that cut through Harry Fraud’s powerful production.

Although they all are from different parts of the map, the Hip Hop trio shines on like “9 AM,” “Pressure,” “Pull Up” and “Figueroa Fortunes.”

In addition, they received some extra help from guest appearances including Guapdad 4000 and Ty Dolla $ign,.

Stream The Am3rican Dream below.

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud have an extensive collaborative history. They’ve been together on tracks with before, and the duo teamed up previously for an EP, Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired, in 2020.

In addition, Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Fraud all got together in 2022 for their single “Good Lookin.’”

Meanwhile, Kamaiyah ended her lengthy beef with her West Coast rap mentor YG earlier this year.

The former collaborators made their reunion official during YG’s Red Cup Tour stop at the Oakland Arena in Kamaiyah’s hometown in February 2023.

The 4Hunnid honcho surprised the crowd by bringing out his former signee as a special guest, and the pair buried the hatchet by hugging it out onstage.

“I swear to God, I don’t know what they know, I don’t know what they heard about on the blogs they read, I don’t know nothing,” YG said while stood next to Kamaiyah. “But I love you. Come give me a hug.”

“I love you too,” Kamaiyah replied as she embraced YG. “From the Bay to L.A., goddamn it!”

The pair then launched into their 2016 collaboration “Fuck It Up,” much to the delight of the Bay Area crowd.

Kamaiyah signed to YG’s 4Hunnid label along with Interscope Records following the breakout success of her 2016 debut project A Good Night in the Ghetto, but their relationship soon began to sour over frustrations with how her career was being handled.

“At that point, I couldn’t get no hotter,” Kamaiyah told HipHopDX in 2020 following her departure from 4Hunnid. “I felt like all they had to do was create the radio budget, allocate the funds and let the record fucking go.

“I never got that opportunity. And that’s the part that people don’t understand. They were like, ‘Why aren’t you here? Why aren’t you there?’ N-gga, the label never put the money up they were supposed to put up.”

She also revealed that she hadn’t spoken with YG and had “no desire” to do so until he apologized.

Now, it seems as if things are all good between the two West Coast rappers.