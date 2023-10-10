JAY-Z and Beyoncé have received a call to collaborate from a pop legend as Britney Spears wants to join forces with The Carters.

Spears got her dance on at home on Monday (October 9) to kick off her week in a cheetah-print bikini and ripped black top while grooving to Bey’s LEMONADE cut “Daddy Lessons.”

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Britney expressed her desire to one day link up with Hov and have him spit a verse on a reworked version of the track with her.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge,” she wrote underneath the video. “So I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually. !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up???”

Britney Spears posts instagram post dancing to Daddy Lessons: “So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually. !!! Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up???” pic.twitter.com/CgqXjmGwYq — Beyoncé mentions (@beyonceupdatesc) October 9, 2023

“Daddy Lessons” was released in 2016 as part of Beyoncé’s aforementioned album and peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix featuring The Chicks dropped that same year.

Britney Spears has yet to collaborate with either JAY-Z or Beyoncé, although she did appear in a gladiator-themed Pepsi Super Bowl commercial with Bey and Pink in 2004. The ad was soundtracked by Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

While the “Toxic” singer has her eyes on getting The Carters’ attention, she’s been fending off an admirer of her own lately in Plies, who has made multiple attempts to woo her since she filed for divorce this past summer.

The Florida rapper posted a video in August singing along to Britney’s 1998 breakout hit “…Baby One More Time” shortly after her slit from husband Sam Asghari hit the news.

“Baby One More Time…… Send Me A Sign Baby,” Plies captioned the clip, which showed him laughing and grinning from ear-to-ear while in the driver’s seat of his car.

“Oh, baby, baby! How was I supposed to know, baby?! Show me how you want it to be, baby!” he sang suggestively. “I know it’s killing me, baby!”

Plies’ followers had plenty to say about him seemingly celebrating Britney’s divorce, with many of them suggesting he’s hoping for his chance with the pop star now that she’s newly single.

“We all thought of you when they broke up,” one person wrote in the comments section, while another chimed in: “Lmfaoooo ight Sam gonna come lookin for you!”